Nominations Now Open For The 40th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

TEXAS, August 8 - August 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Nominations are now open for the 40th Annual Governor's Volunteer Awards. Administered by OneStar Foundation, the Governor's Volunteer Awards are an opportunity for the State of Texas to honor those who have made a significant and measurable difference in their communities through exemplary service and volunteering.

“As we celebrate 40 years of honoring exceptional volunteers, Greg and I are immensely proud of the profound impact they have had on inspiring generations of Texans, illuminating the path of selfless service, and igniting a brighter future for all,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. 

“We are honored to partner with the Governor and First Lady of Texas to recognize individuals and organizations that are making a profound difference in their communities,” said Chris Bugbee, OneStar President and CEO. “Through the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, we hope to inspire all Texans to consider how they can make a difference through service.”

 

Nominations are open in nine categories:

  • Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award
  • First Lady’s Rising Star Award
  • Volunteer of the Year Award
  • Volunteer Family of the Year Award
  • Community Champion Award
  • Education Champion Award
  • Corporate Champion Award
  • Rebuild Texas Disaster Impact Award
  • AmeriCorps Legacy of Service Award

 

For descriptions of the award categories and to nominate an individual or organization, visit: onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards/

Nominations will close on Friday, September 22, 2023. Awardees will be honored during National Volunteer Week in April 2024 at the Governor’s Mansion, hosted by Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, First Lady Abbott.

