Stay #SummerReady in August: Join Free Webinar on Combatting Extreme Heat 

CHICAGO – August 15, 2023, at 1 pm CT, FEMA and the DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships will be co-hosting a free webinar on Extreme Heat and the Impacts on Mental Health. Focused on mental health impacts of extreme heat, especially on those who are at greatest risk, the hour-long webinar will offer preparedness tips, best community engagement practices and lessons learned from non-governmental organizations on reducing impacts of extreme heat.

“When we understand the risks we face, we are best positioned to protect against them,” said FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Tom Sivak. “Extreme heat is a reality for our Great Lakes region—each of us has a role to play to stay safe and mitigate the threats to ourselves, our neighborhoods and the communities we call home.”

The webinar is part of a series for state, local, tribal, territorial and nonprofit partners and stakeholders on the impacts of extreme heat. To register for this free webinar, visit Extreme Heat and the Impacts on Mental Health Registration Page. This webinar will offer captioning services. For questions or additional information, contact: partnerships@fema.dhs.gov.

Throughout the summer, FEMA Region 5 has been encouraging everyone to get #SummerReady and take low- or no-cost steps to be ready and stay safe when temperatures climb. In late June, for the first time in FEMA history, the agency announced its #SummerReady" campaign to help promote preparedness and resilience against extreme heat events throughout the summer. Additionally, FEMA Region 5 recently hosted an Extreme Heat Summit in Chicago that brought together subject matter experts to share experiences and best practices when confronting extreme heat events. To learn more about extreme heat preparedness, visit FEMA’s official #SummerReady website.

