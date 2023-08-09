Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for New Mexico

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of New Mexico to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires, straight-line winds, flooding, mudflows and debris flows from April 5 to July 23, 2022.

The President authorized the federal cost-share for emergency protective measures to be increased to 100%. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for public assistance, including direct federal assistance, for projects undertaken in response to the Cerro Pelado Fire in Los Alamos and Sandoval counties.    

