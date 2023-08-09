California’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce Conducts Largest Ever Operation Against Organized Criminal Cannabis Operations

Published: Aug 08, 2023

SISKIYOU COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce is taking aggressive action to combat organized criminal cannabis operations. Last month in Siskiyou County, the taskforce eradicated $68.5 million worth of illegal cannabis and seized a dozen firearms in its largest operation to date, targeting growers that harm the environment and the public through the use of unlawful pesticides and toxic chemicals:

###