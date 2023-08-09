Global NBR Market: Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast
According to HJResearch, the global NBR market size in 2022 is expected to reach US$2100 million with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%.
NBR, or nitrile butadiene rubber, is a synthetic rubber that is highly resistant to oil, fuel, and chemicals. It is widely used in various applications due to its excellent physical and mechanical properties. NBR is made by emulsion polymerization of butadiene and acrylonitrile.
NBR finds extensive use in several industries such as automobile, transportation, industrial, oil and gas, mining, construction, medical, and other applications. In the automotive industry, NBR is used for gaskets, hoses, seals, and O-rings, where resistance to oil and fuel is crucial. In the oil and gas industry, NBR is used for seals and gaskets in drilling equipment and pipelines. In construction, it is used for roofing and waterproofing membranes. In the medical industry, NBR gloves provide protection against viruses and bacteria.
The global NBR market size in 2022 is expected to reach US$2100 million with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2%. The growth of the NBR industry is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries and product innovation. The major global manufacturers of NBR include LANXESS, SINOPEC, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, TSRC, JSR, LG CHEM, VERSALIS, ZEON, SIBUR HOLDING, and OMNOVA SOLUTIONS, among others.
In the automobile industry, NBR is widely used for various applications such as engine gaskets, fuel system seals, and brake components. The growing demand for automobiles and increased focus on fuel efficiency are expected to drive growth in the NBR industry. Additionally, the use of NBR in electric vehicles for battery sealing and electric motor insulation is likely to drive demand for NBR.
In the oil and gas industry, NBR is used for seals and gaskets in drilling equipment and pipelines. The industry's growth is driven by increased oil and gas exploration and production activities, which create demand for NBR.
In the medical industry, NBR gloves provide protection against viruses and bacteria. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for NBR gloves, which is likely to sustain even after the pandemic is over.
The future of the NBR industry looks promising due to increasing demand from various end-use industries. The growth of the automobile industry, the expansion of oil and gas exploration and production activities, and the growing use of NBR in medical applications are likely to drive market growth. Additionally, product innovation and advancements in technology are expected to open up new opportunities for growth in the industry. However, the industry also faces challenges such as increasing competition from substitutes and volatile raw material prices. Overall, the NBR industry looks set to grow and evolve alongside the changing needs of various industries.
Report URL: https://www.hjresearch.com/nbr-market-report-p271700.html
