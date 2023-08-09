FLASHINTEL LAUNCHES B2B COMPANY FIRMOGRAPHICS AND CONTACT DATA ON SNOWFLAKE MARKETPLACE
EINPresswire.com/ -- FlashIntel today announced that it launched B2B COMPANY FIRMOGRAPHICS AND CONTACT DATA on Snowflake Marketplace. B2B COMPANY FIRMOGRAPHICS AND CONTACT DATA availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable joint customers to build complete data models and drive enrichment at scale for their systems of record that rely upon B2B data. Businesses can utilize this data to develop targeted sales and marketing strategies, enabling them to reach potential customers more effectively.
"We are excited to partner with Snowflake to deliver new synergies across a range of 1st and 3rd party datasets for our joint customers," said Todd Schecter, Vice President of Sales and Head of DaaS at FlashIntel. "This collaboration will allow our customers to access our comprehensive worldwide GTM intelligence data within Snowflake’s single, integrated platform, empowering them to make more informed decisions and optimize their business strategies."
FlashIntel and Snowflake are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations.The collaboration will allow FlashIntel to seamlessly offer its data assets on Snowflake Marketplace, providing customers with access to valuable GTM insights for data-driven decision-making.
Businesses can work directly with the FlashIntel data team to access datasets optimized for their ideal Customer Profile (ICP) within Snowflake Marketplace. Customers can utilize this data combined with 1st party and other 3rd party datasets available on Snowflake Marketplace to enrich target audiences and develop highly targeted sales and marketing strategies, enabling them to reach prospective customers far more effectively.
“Partners, like FlashIntel, enable our customers to benefit from leading-edge technologies with valuable industry and business experience on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. “We look forward to continued collaboration with FlashIntel to ensure our customers get even more value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.”
Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.
About FlashIntel
FlashIntel is a leading go-to-market intelligence company, providing businesses with comprehensive data and insights to drive their sales and marketing strategies. By offering a wide range of data assets, including company profiles, contact information, and technology usage, FlashIntel helps businesses optimize their go-to-market efforts and achieve better results.
