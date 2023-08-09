Land Survey Equipment Market Size Growth Opportunities Industry Trends and Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Land Survey Equipment Market by Application, Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User (Commercial, Defense, Service Providers), Industry, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America)", The Land Survey Equipment Industry is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of land survey equipment in construction, mining, oil & gas, renewable energy, utilities, forestry, scientific & geological research, disaster management, precision farming and transportation for various applications like inspection, monitoring, volumetric calculations and layout points.

Land Survey Equipment Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 7.7 Billion Projected Market Size USD 9.9 Billion by 2026 Growth Rate 5.3% Forecast Period 2021-2026 Market size available for years 2018–2026 Base Year Cconsidered 2021

Top 6 Key Market Players in Land Survey Equipment Market

The Land Survey Equipment Companies are dominated by globally established players such as

Hexagon AB (Sweden),

Trimble inc, (US),

Topcon (Japan),

CHC-Navigation (China),

Hi-Target. China) and

U-bloxHoldings AG (Switzerland)

Land Survey Equipment Market Segment Overview

UAV to Lead the Land Survey Equipment Market by Hardware Solutions During the Forecast Period

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are remotely piloted aerial vehicles that have significant roles in commercial as well as defense sectors.

Commercial UAVs are used for varied applications such as mapping, surveying, aerial imagery, and aerial photogrammetry, among others. The capabilities of UAVs in providing a wide range of platforms for potential applications in the civil & commercial sectors have led to enormous developments, and significant R&D investments in UAVs have led to widened UAV applicability in mining, 3D mapping, and oil & gas sectors, among others.

Ask for PDF Brochure -:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=261922059

Technical Services to Command the Land Survey Equipment Market by Services During the Forecast Period

Technical services include all the services related to surveying. Most leading players in the global market take contracts for surveying various projects.

Under the contract, experts from the company do the surveying using the survey equipment. Technical services are used across all industries. The advantage of using technical services is that instead of buying the survey equipment and hiring the person who can operate this equipment, the manufacturing company with experts does the complete survey for the project.

The Desktop Application Used in Land Survey Equipment to Command the Market by Software During the Forecast Period

Desktop applications are mainly used for gathering, analyzing, processing, and storing the data collected by the land survey equipment.

Desktop applications play an important role in planning construction projects. They gather data from devices like GNSS, UAVs, and theodolites and use it to generate the inspection results, which helps in planning the project.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUY :-

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=261922059

The Asia Pacific Market is Projected to Contribute the Largest Share

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of 37.65% of the market in 2021. The market in Asia pacific is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR XX% during the forecast period.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Land Survey Equipment Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

319 – Tables

64 – Figures

298 – Pages

Emerging Land Survey Equipment Industry Trends



UAVs are used extensively for surveys and offer significant flexibility in gathering object images and low cost. With the help of advanced airborne systems, it is possible to accurately map and model remote geographic areas.

Related Reports:

C4ISR Market by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Solution (Hardware, Application Software, Services), Application, End User (Defense & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/c4isr-market-1315.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com