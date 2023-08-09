Submit Release
Emergency night closure on Kalihi Street, Thursday, Aug. 10

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of an upcoming emergency closure on Kalihi Street (Route 63) to repair guardrails that were damaged due to a recent motor vehicle crash.

This will be a left lane closure in the Honolulu-bound direction on the Kalihi Street off-ramp to the H-1 Freeway, eastbound, on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with road closure procedures.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

Please note all work is weather-permitting. The scheduled date of this roadwork is subject to change per these conditions.

 

