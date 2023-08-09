Submit Release
ECN Capital Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2023 Results and the Conclusion of the Strategic Review

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or “the Company”) announced today that it intends to file its financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 after markets close on Monday, August 14, 2023. ECN will also announce the results of its strategic review.

The Company will host an analyst briefing to discuss these topics commencing at 6:30 PM (ET) on Monday, August 14, 2023. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast https://services.choruscall.ca/links/ecncapitalcorp2023q2.html
Toll-free dial in


 North America 1-800-319-4610
International 1-416-915-3239
Presentation slides http://ecncapitalcorp.com/investors/presentations


A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until September 14, 2023 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 and entering the passcode 0363#.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed assets of US$4.7 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and institutional investors (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (inventory finance or floorplan) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance.

Contact

John Wimsatt
561-389-2334
jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com


Primary Logo

