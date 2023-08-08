Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 1800 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:15 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished an object that appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The employee stated they did not have any money. The suspect took property from the establishment then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/EJFhakxJ2cs

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.