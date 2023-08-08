Concrete Repair Mortars Market worth $4.0 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.7 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Concrete Repair Mortars Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The concrete repair mortars market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2021 to USD 4.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. The use of concrete repair mortars strengthens the buildings and increase their life span. They also help in saving costs for new construction in the process. In addition, governments are concerned about the deteriorating state of their infrastructure, which is expected to lead them to invest more in the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=160103226

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Concrete Repair Mortars Market”

702 - Market Data Tables

40 - Figures

371 - Pages

List of Key Players in Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Sika AG (Switzerland) osroc International Ltd. (UK) MBCC (Germany) Mapei SpA (Italy) Saint-Gobain Weber SA (France) Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India) Flexcrete Technologies Ltd. (UK) Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH (Germany) The Euclid Chemical Co. (UK) Adhesive Technology Corp. (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Drivers: Increasing pressure on existing infrastructure due to growing population. Restraints: Stringent regulations in Europe. Opportunity: Shifting trend toward renewable energy generation. Challenges: Rise of new construction technology as a replacement for repair materials.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=160103226

Key Findings of the Study:

Road infrastructure to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the concrete repair mortars market between 2021 and 2026. Hand/trawling application method segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is projected to be the largest concrete repair mortars market during the forecast period.

The polymer modified cementitious mortars are expected to be the most used type of concrete repair mortars during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to their lower cost in comparison to epoxy based mortars. The polymer modified cementitious mortars are also easy to use and can be used for both structural and non-structural repairs, which has added to their popularity in the market.

Structural is the faster-growing grade in the market during the forecast period. The repair mortars used in the structural repair of the building are called structural grade mortars. These mortars are primarily used in the buildings & carparks, roads, industries, and marine infrastructure. Builders are more concerned about structural damages than non-structural damages. The structural damages can be fatal for the structures if they are not periodically maintained. Most of the aging buildings and bridges are likely to have structural damages. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the structural grade concrete repair mortars during the forecast period.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=160103226

Based on type, polymer modified cementitious mortars is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. These mortars are cheaper than Epoxy-based mortars. They are highly customizable and suitable in a wide range of applications. The hand/ trawling application method is the most widely used method of application for concrete repair mortars, due to the ease of usage and ability to cover vertical cracks in the structure. The structural grade is the faster-growing grade, globally, as the user considers structural repair to be more important than non-structural repair.

The concrete repair mortars market is divided into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. APAC is the largest and fastest-growing region for the concrete repair mortars market during the forecast period. The high population growth in the region has put extreme pressure on the present infrastructure of the region. To support the existing infrastructure, periodic repair is needed, which has led to high rise in the demand for concrete repair mortars in the region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com