The factors driving the growth are the increasing elderly population, the shift from pharmaceuticals towards nutraceuticals, amino acids, and protein supplements due to the focus on preventive healthcare, and the growing personalized nutrition, which is supporting the dietary supplement industry.

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " China Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by MarketsandMarkets, China Dietary Supplements Market to Grow at a CAGR 8.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=973

Elderly and millennial populations are the key users of dietary supplements.

Millennials in China exhibit a strong affinity for technology and rely heavily on online platforms for their shopping needs. This tech-savvy generation enjoys convenient access to a diverse selection of dietary supplements through e-commerce channels. This accessibility allows them to easily explore and purchase products that align with their health and wellness goals, providing a seamless shopping experience.

On the other hand, the elderly population in China places great importance on maintaining good health and well-being as they advance in age. They actively seek proactive measures to enhance their overall health, manage age-related conditions, and bolster their immune systems. For this purpose, dietary supplements emerge as a convenient and readily available solution, effectively meeting their nutritional requirements and addressing specific health concerns. The dietary supplements market in China is driven by shifts in dietary habits due to urbanization and busy lifestyles. With an increased reliance on processed foods, there is a growing need for dietary supplements to address potential nutrient deficiencies and provide essential vitamins, minerals, and beneficial compounds. Additionally, the influence of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is significant, as many dietary supplements in China are formulated based on TCM principles and ingredients. These TCM-based supplements are believed to support health and promote balance in the body.

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=973

List of Key Players in the Probiotics Industry:

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd (Tokyo)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Amway Corp (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

ADM (US)

International Flavors & Fragrance (US)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

GSK PLC. (UK)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Herbalife International of America, Inc. (US)

Asia Pacific provides the highest growth prospects for the dietary supplements market in 2023

Asia Pacific is a highly diverse market in terms of dietary supplement manufacturing and consumption. The Asia Pacific dietary supplements market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The population across has been increasingly switching towards a healthier life by the adoption of dietary supplements in different forms, which are naturally sourced. Additionally, the geriatric population has been growing in countries such as Japan, where the demand for geriatric supplements and medicinal supplements is set to grow. Further, after the pandemic countries like India and China are increasingly adopted these supplements apart from daily diet, as a means of prevention and fulfilling dietary requirements. These countries are also offering key players to expand their reach in the dietary supplements market by providing a vast customer base, the focus of the companies operating in the market is shifting towards establishing business and manufacturing facilities, which drives the market in the region.

See Also:

Germany Dietary Supplements Market

UK Dietary Supplements Market

France Dietary Supplements Market

Japan Dietary Supplements Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com