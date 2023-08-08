New affordable rental homes opening soon in Prince George

CANADA, August 8 - People in need of affordable housing in Prince George will soon have access to 36 new rental homes with the purchase of a new building at 605 Quebec St.

“By investing in safe and accessible buildings, we’re taking action to address the housing crisis and provide more affordable rental options to people who call Prince George home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Through our Homes for People action plan, we’re not only building new housing at a historic rate, but also acquiring buildings like this to ensure people with a range of incomes have access to affordable housing. Our government will continue to work to deliver more housing like this to people in Prince George and throughout B.C.”

Named Quebec Street House, the four-storey building will provide affordable rental housing for people with low or moderate incomes. The building has four studio units, six one-bedroom units and 26 two-bedroom units. Rents will range from $860 to $1,000 per month, depending on unit size and tenant income.

Quebec Street House has a common laundry room on each floor and was built as a net-zero, energy-efficient building. The building includes 144 underground parking spaces.

BC Housing will manage the building. Residents are expected to start moving into their new homes in early September 2023.

“Affordable housing availability is more important than ever in our community right now,” said Simon Yu, mayor, Prince George. “The purchase of this building and the opportunity it will bring for our citizens is a vital step in the continued effort to provide affordable, safe and accessible housing for our rapidly growing community.”

The Province, through BC Housing, bought the property and the underground parking for $15.6 million, including tax and legal fees, through the Affordable Rental Housing Fund. BC Housing provided an additional $543,000 to cover renovation costs. An independent appraisal of the site was completed in March 2023 and supports the purchase price.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 76,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 400 homes in Prince George.

Learn More:

Interested tenants can apply here:

https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-housing/market-rent-housing/quebec-street-house

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC