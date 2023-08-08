Block Island Airport Gallery features the works of R.I. artist Annabel Mannin

RHODE ISLAND, August 8 - Block Island, RI—The gallery at the Block Island Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its late summer exhibit featuring works by Middletown's Annabel Manning. The exhibition runs through late-September. RI

Additionally, both of RISCA's airport galleries have an open Call for artists for the 2024 exhibits. The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m. Links below to apply.

Annabel Manning's Official Bio

Manning is a Middletown visual artist and educator currently teaching at the Newport Art Museum. She is working on a series of digital paintings inspired by her relocation to the seaside. Her process involves paintings, photographs, collages, and installations.In New York City and Charlotte, Manning worked as a social practice artist with immigrants, incarcerated individuals, and other underrepresented communities with whom she developed art and literacy programs. She has shown her art individually and collectively in New York City, Durham, Charlotte, San Francisco and Boston, plus in England and Germany.

Manning was born and raised in Mexico, Peru and Argentina. She received a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College, a B.F.A. in painting and video from Massachusetts College of Art, and an M.F.A, in Experimental and Documentary Art from Duke University. https://annabelmanning1.myportfolio.com/

The 2023 exhibitors for the Block Island Gallery were chosen by panelists Lois Harada, Providence, and Jon Baylor, Wakefield.

GREEN SPACE Gallery at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport and the Block Island Airport Gallery, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, promote outstanding work by artists living and working in Rhode Island. The galleries present art to an ever-changing audience of local, national and international travelers.