Boys & Girls Clubs of the West Valley Announces $240,000 Gift from Ballmer Group
Grant is part of significant $24 million investment in Boys & Girls Clubs in LA CountyCANOGA PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Boys & Girls Clubs of the West Valley announced a gift of $240,000 from Ballmer Group. This significant support is part of a larger collective gift of $24 million to 18 local Boys & Girls Clubs in LA County.
As one of the nation’s largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs play a significant role in the lives of nearly 4 million young people each year. More than 5,000 locations in communities across the country create life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens after school and during the summer.
Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley, founded in 1992 by a group of community leaders, provides a safe and affordable environment as well as an educational and productive after-school program for youth. Their mission today is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible adults. In addition to their main Clubhouse, the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse & Teen Center, the Club services five area sites around the West Valley including Reseda Elementary, Blythe Elementary, Cleveland High School, Canoga Park High School, and Chatsworth High School.
"This incredible gift from Ballmer Group,” said Geovanny Ragsdale, CEO of BGCWV, “is an excellent affirmation to the collective impact we are having, and can continue to have, as we serve more youth throughout the Los Angeles Market. Together with Ballmer Group, we will impact youth in the West Valley who are recipients of free or reduced lunches by providing them with homework assistance, afterschool meals, mentorship, leadership opportunities, and more to ensure Great Futures Start Here."
Today, young people face an unprecedented number of obstacles to their success and wellbeing. Studies show that a lack of access to technology, positive adult role models and guidance, as well as food insecurity and other critical factors, can cause long-term setbacks and trauma for millions of young people. Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley does whatever it takes to help close the opportunity gap and ensure kids and teens have access to experiences and opportunities that can change their lives for the better.
In 2022 BGCWV served 3,354 youth between the ages of 6-18 years of age. Of these members, 27% were on free or reduced lunch. With this new investment, our goal is to ensure we are serving 10 percent more kids in this demographic to ensure no kid is left behind.
To learn more about Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley and to support kids and teens around the country, please visit bgcwv.org.
