Steven Singer Jewelers to Give Away $3 Million Dollars Worth of Lab Grown Diamonds For FREE

Hello Dolly image from advertising campaign Free Lab Grown Diamonds

New National “Free Diamonds” Ad Campaign Pokes Fun at Lab Grown Diamonds with a Fake Fiancee and Gives Another Reason for Jewelers to Hate Him Even More

Steven Singer Jewelers doesn’t believe in lab grown diamonds because they lack what makes Real Natural Earth Born Diamonds so special: the incredible formation over millions, if not billions, of years” — Steven Singer