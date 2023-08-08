Submit Release
Burgum grants request from education standards board for flexibility to help address teacher shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today granted a request from the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board (ESPB) for emergency rulemaking to provide school districts with additional flexibility that will temporarily allow expanded use of student teachers to help address the state’s teacher shortage. Burgum also announced the future formation of a task force to address challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers.

“Our administration has reviewed the request pursuant to N.D.C.C. § 28-32-03, sought and received input from districts across the state, and agrees that emergency rulemaking is reasonably necessary. Therefore, your request is granted,” Burgum stated in his letter to ESPB. “As the ESPB executive director has stated, this is a Band-Aid, not a permanent solution. This emergency action simply gives local school boards and administrators additional flexibility and retains local control in determining how to fill teacher openings with the best interests of students in mind.”

“In addition, our administration will be developing a statewide task force through executive order that will focus on teacher recruitment and retention strategies, programs and policies with the necessary voices around the table, including representation from the local level,” Burgum continued. “With support of a facilitator, this task force will have a very clear purpose: to identify policies and practices that will help establish a pipeline of quality professional educators who receive the support they need to be their best so that our students receive the world-class, taxpayer-efficient education they deserve.”

