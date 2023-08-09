SUGAR SUGAR ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ANOTHER FRANCHISE LOCATION IN THE SOUTH

Joshua Lopez is thrilled to be bringing Charlotte it's first Sugar Sugar's location. Lopez Along with Sugar Sugar Founder and Fellow Latino, Aimee Blake

Sugar Sugar Adds to its Continuing and Extraordinary Growth in the South with Its Solution-Focused, Clean-Beauty Brand.

I fell in love with Sugar Sugar because of the people involved. Their unyielding dedication, expertise, passion, and meticulous approach left no stone unturned. I'm excited to get started.” — Joshua Lopez

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Sugar, the marvel of franchise insiders, and clean beauty disruptor (sugaring hair removal) announced the awarding of yet another franchise location. It is Sugar Sugar's first location in North Carolina and the 24th in the southeast, further expanding the brand's reach and commitment to providing client-based, eco-conscious beauty solutions.

More than just Sugaring hair removal (“sugar waxing”), Sugar Sugar has grown quickly because of its multiple revenue streams, solutions driven technologies, and focus on systems education. Low cost of entry, high yield and continued exponential vertical market growth have been the brand's calling card. The brand is poised to assume the role as the beauty industry standard.

Sugar Sugar has raised eyebrows by starting its growth in one of the most competitive markets in the world. “Sugar Sugar is more than a sugaring company,” said Founder, Aimee Blake. “We are the clean-beauty brand built by clients for clients. By women for women. We continue to push the envelope to advance the business clients and estheticians prefer.”

The brand is growing fast, but that isn't necessarily the goal of Blake. “Selling franchises is easy,” says Blake. “A lot of concepts (are) doing it. But building and supporting successful, long-term businesses is not easy. This is where we differ, and this will continue to be our mission.”

The people of Charlotte have something extraordinary to anticipate - the opening of Sugar Sugar's first location in North Carolina, said Joshua Lopez. “I fell in love with Sugar Sugar because of the people involved. The meticulous effort and attention to detail in establishing the brand is evident. Their unyielding dedication, expertise, passion, and meticulous approach left no stone unturned.”

“The fact that the products are organic was the icing on the cake because what we put on our bodies is just as important as what we consume,” Lopez continued. While a sensation with franchisees for its systems and technology, the fact remains clients are finding Sugar Sugar because of its clean beauty ethos.

“We have aspired to build the brand that feels local,” Blake said. “It needs to feel like it belongs to the client, because it does. But it also must provide exceptional services at extraordinary prices. That's how we've gotten here.”

Entrepreneurs are moving fast to scoop up Sugar Sugar territories. The brand is now closing in on fifty agreements, with a significant pipeline for key urban areas. The brand's amazing culture, content and systems are why more entrepreneurs are teeming to invest in Sugar Sugar’s proven business model, thus achieving their dreams to own their own beautiful, efficient, profitable clean-beauty brand. Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Raleigh and New Orleans are among the next targets.

For more information about building your own clean beauty portfolio with Sugar Sugar, please visit MySugarSugar.com.

About Sugar Sugar: Sugar Sugar is a trailblazing clean-beauty brand dedicated to providing customers with natural, effective, and eco-conscious beauty solutions. With a focus on sugaring hair removal and a wide range of clean beauty products, the company has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking healthier alternatives in their beauty routines. Committed to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Sugar Sugar continues to lead the way in the clean beauty revolution.

If you are interested in dictating your own future and owning a Sugar Sugar studio, email franchising@mysugarsugar.com.