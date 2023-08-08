Travelers should build extra time into cross border trips during Texas sales tax holiday

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that the annual Texas back to school tax-free holiday is scheduled for Aug. 11-13. Typically, sales tax holiday weekend will generate higher than normal border crossing numbers as area residents travel to participate in the annual money saving event.

“CBP leaders will monitor traffic patterns and adjust staffing accordingly however it is important that the public recognize that even with mitigation efforts the ports will be busy and they should plan accordingly,” said acting CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Ray Provencio. “It should really come as no surprise to anyone that shopping centers will be full, parking lots crowded, and border crossings busy during the tax-free weekend.”

While CBP will work to effectively manage the traffic flow they will also continue to enforce their vital homeland security mission. CBP officers working in the El Paso area routinely stop drug smugglers, encounter agriculture violations, identify wanted subjects and more as they carry out their mission.

Members of the traveling public can monitor border wait times online or also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via the Apple app store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated hourly. Travelers can also observe current traffic conditions at the Paso Del Norte, Stanton and Ysleta bridges on the city of El Paso international bridges website.