PDF Solutions Announces the First Set of Speakers for its Analyst and Users Day Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced the first set of speakers for its Analyst Day and User Conference.



As previously announced, PDF Solutions will hold its Users Conference from October 24th to 26th in Santa Clara, California, which will be combined with its Analyst Day on October 24th. It is a unique forum bringing together key participants spanning the semiconductor industry, including equipment manufacturers, foundries, integrated device manufacturers (“IDMs”), and fabless companies.

At this event, leading foundries and IDMs will share their business strategies and plans for new process technology and describe how data and AI are contributing to these innovations.

Foundries, IDMs, and fabless companies will also discuss their approaches for digital transformation, including how to bridge the data and analytics gap between manufacturing and enterprise applications.

Customers will report on their successes leveraging PDF Solutions’ Cimetrix products to connect manufacturing equipment with manufacturing applications and how they use PDF Solutions’ platform to bring AI and analytics into key processes from design to manufacturing and quality, and from the edge to the cloud.

Confirmed speakers include:

John Kibarian - CEO, PDF Solutions

Sanjay Natarajan - Senior VP & Co-GM Logic Technology Development, Intel

Marco Iansiti - David Sarnoff Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

Jeff Howell - Global VP High Tech Business Unit, SAP

Executives from: GlobalFoundries, Advantest, ADI, and more…

Chris Miller, Author of “Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology”

“The PDF Solutions Analyst Day and User Conference is a special occasion for key companies of the extended global semiconductor ecosystem to come together exchange on their views related to innovation and industry transformation” said Dr. John Kibarian, PDF Solutions’ CEO.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Cimetrix are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Kimon Michaels

VP, Products and Solutions

(408) 938-6408

kimon.michaels@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com