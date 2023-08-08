CyberConnect Launches Smart Accounts on Base; Emerges as the Leading Interoperable Decentralized Social Network

Over 90% of all account abstracted wallets ever created were deployed through CyberConnect’s CyberAccount in the past 7 days





PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: On August 9th, CyberConnect , web3’s earliest and biggest social network, will deploy on Base , an Ethereum L2 blockchain by Coinbase, as its official launch partner. Base joins a total of 6 blockchains, including Polygon, Linea, Optimism, Arbitrum, and opBNB, that are compatible with CyberAccount. CyberAccount is an ERC-4337-compatible smart account that abstracts the complexities of crypto wallets like network switching, cryptographic signatures, private key management, etc.

Why: On July 26th, CyberConnect launched CyberTrek, a campaign to provide people with their first touchpoint with smart accounts (account abstraction) through CyberConnect’s new CyberAccount. Within 7 days of launching CyberTrek, 368K CyberAccounts were created, accounting for over 90% of all account abstracted wallets up to Aug 8th 2023.

CyberTrek comprises six mini-treks, each running for two weeks on Link3 , a web3 social network developed by CyberConnect. For more information on CyberTrek, please visit https://link3.to/cybertrek .

CyberConnect is web3’s earliest and biggest social network, that enables developers to create social applications empowering users to own their digital identity, content, connections, and monetization channels. Its latest V3 upgrade introduces a set of powerful improvements to the CyberConnect social network to usher web3 social into a new, multi-chain future. V3 is designed to power the next stage of hyper scalability for web3 social dApps and give users a social networking experience that feels familiar to web2. It has three core components: CyberAccount, an ERC-4337-compatible smart account system; CyberGraph, a censorship-resistant database to record users’ content + social connections; and CyberNetwork, a gas-efficient and scalable network to bring CyberConnect to the world.

Founded by Silicon Valley-based serial entrepreneurial team in 2021, there are already over 50 projects that are using CyberConnect to build social features for real-world use cases, such as community-owned social networks, marketplaces, content curation, discovery tools, and more. As of August 2023, CyberConnect protocol has 1.2M user profiles and 400k monthly active wallets who have conducted more than 16.2M transactions in total. Over 2,600 verified organizations created their CyberProfiles to build web3 native audiences. CyberConnect’s flagship social dApp, Link3 has 940k monthly active users.

CyberConnect is backed by Multicoin and Animoca Brands, among other top investors, and has raised over $25M since its inception. For more information visit cyberconnect.me .

