Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Jen Paul Schroer as Secretary for the Aging and Long-Term Services Department

SANTA FE – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed current Department of Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer to lead the Aging and Long-Term Services Department.

“Secretary Schroer has been a valuable member of my cabinet,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “She has a long history of service to New Mexico that will inform her decisions leading a new department. As an emerging health care leader, Sec. Schroer knows how to get things done and finds creative ways to problem solve – attributes that will serve New Mexicans who use the services in the Aging and Long-Term Services Department well. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham directed Schroer to lead the COVID-19 pandemic communications response for New Mexico in 2020. She executed the Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy and vaccine registration technology deployment, which aligned vaccine supply and demand equitably, prioritizing New Mexico’s most vulnerable including seniors.

“I am honored to champion the needs of New Mexico seniors as the new Cabinet Secretary of Aging and Long-term Services. Every New Mexican, at every age, deserves access to quality healthcare,” said Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer. “I see great opportunity in improving how the state assists older adults and their caregivers in maintaining independence, living safely and autonomously. I appreciate the Governor’s confidence as I take a disciplined approach to reaching the department’s true potential.”

Sec. Schroer forged the Healthcare Marketing Coalition which aligned multiple healthcare providers’ marketing with statewide operational strategies. Further, she developed the Department of Health’s equity and inclusion strategy, Better Together, to reach every New Mexican in every corner of the state.

She currently serves on several cross-agency teams including the CYFD Transformation leadership team deploying technology solutions to support foster families and social workers, as well as, supporting workforce recruitment strategies for PED and DOH. Additionally, she was appointed by President Biden to serve on the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Sec. Schroer was appointed as Secretary of Tourism by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. Since her appointment as Tourism Secretary, she spearheaded the landmark Lodgers’ Tax legislation, which brought more equity to New Mexico’s lodging industry and created more channels for local and state tax revenue.

Tourism saw nine years of year-over-year record-breaking tourism growth, which included 36.6 million annual visits on average (over the last five years) and $6.6 billion in annual visitor spending on average. Under her leadership, tourism jobs grew two times faster than other sectors, and New Mexico’s tourism pandemic recovery outpaced the national average.

Schroer will fill the vacancy after Katrina Hotrum-Lopez retired at the end of last month. Lancing Adams, the current Development Director, will be the acting Tourism Secretary.