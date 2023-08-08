22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Perkins associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis





8 August 2023





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Lynn Perkins to the circuit court. There are 12 applicants, of whom five indicate they are female and five report being minority applicants. Three presently work in the private sector, and nine are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 42.5.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 12 applicants:





Nathan A. Arunski

Lauren C. Collins

Catherine A. Dierker

Matthew S. Dionne

Alexa N. Hillery

Connie L. Johnson

Richard T. King

Joshua E. Lubatkin

Patrick E. Richmond

Renee M. Sullivan

Michael L. Walton

John L. Wright





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, 815 Olive Street, Third Floor, in St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Kelly C. Broniec, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chair of the commission; Matthew J. Devoti; J. Brent Dulle, secretary of the commission; Chris Goodson; and Eva Frazer, M.D.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300



