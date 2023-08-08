MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 31, 2023, to Monday, August 7, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 31, 2023, through Monday, August 7, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-124-840

A Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Saeve Evans, of Southeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, Assault on a Police Officer, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-124-852

A Crosman Arms 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-125-125

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-125-208

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jabari Dionte Haney, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-125-297

A Bear River 15 .177 caliber revolver BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of DuPont Circle, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Kendal Malik James, of Ellicott City, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-125-425

An Astra A-80 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-125-475

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

A Bushmaster XM15-E25 .223 caliber assault rifle, a Seekins Precision SP-15 .223 caliber assault rifle, and a Ruger AR-556 .5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 900 block of Varney Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-125-548

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Joseph Craig Hall, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-125-634

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Donnell Nathaniel Bridges, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-125-781

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of H Street and Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old DaQuan Malik Oden, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-125-801

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Deronte Poteat, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-125-967

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Andre Terry Goings, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-126-058

A Roman Arms AK-47 7.62 caliber assault rifle, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and an AR-15 “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-126-100

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Kweli Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-126-104

A Cobra CA-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of V Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dejuan Harvey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-126-107

Thursday, August 3, 2023

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-126-196

A FN Five-Seven MK-3 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Glen Darell John Mitchell-Baynes, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-126-563

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Caleb Zacharri Shields, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-126-584

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Delonte Maurice Vaughn, Jr., of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-126-707

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-126-720

Friday, August 4, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Barrington Jamal Hart, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, Contempt – Condition of Release Violation, Felon in Possession, Violation of CPT - Failure to Appear to Hearing, Evidence, Protection Order, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-126-916

A Del-Ton DTI-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, and a handgun were recovered in the intersection of South Capitol Street and Forrester Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-127-028

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old J’len Lenard Livingston, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-094

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dijon Kuimon Fendall, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-127-121

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Amistad Djimon Veney, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-134

A Beretta Px4 Storm BB gun was recovered in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane, Southeast. CCN: 23-127-146

A Berretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 23-127-204

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrell Thrower, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-252

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of

H Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-127-365

Saturday, August 5, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Ruger 57 5.57 caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun, and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Noah Jordan Bland, of Farmville, VA, 25-year-old Na’keem Jayquan Bland, of Farmville, VA, 22-year-old Isaiah Maurice Carter, of Cumberland, VA, and 24-year-old Trequan Clazelle Agnew, of Farmville, VA, for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-455

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 11th Street and W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-127-459

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Victor Conteh, of New Carrollton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-127-473

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Howard Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-127-492

Two Glock 22 .40 caliber handguns were recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old David Botchway, of Gwynn Oak, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Murder I, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-571

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-127-613

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-127-861

A BB gun was recovered in the 200 block of 51st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-127-866

A Taurus PT-145 Pro .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 18th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Warren Todd Askew, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-127-933

A Smith & Wesson Magnum .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of L Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-128-001

Sunday, August 6, 2023

A Tippman Tip-X BB gun was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Antonio Lee Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-128-135

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Eric Dion Morton, of Myrtle Beach, SC, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-128-254

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Heather Morton, of Myrtle Beach, SC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-128-297

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Eric Lionell Paris, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-128-416

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Charlie Haskell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-128-422

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Keonte Green, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-128-547

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 13th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Fernando Avid Burke, of Brentwood, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-128-615

Monday, August 7, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Just Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-128-975

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun and a Glock BB gun were recovered in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-129-170

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

