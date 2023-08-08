Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,539 in the last 365 days.

Eastman Asks California Bar Court to Delay His Disciplinary Proceedings

(Subscription Required) Eastman's attorney said the state bar's disciplinary case should be put on hold while the indictment of former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plays out in Washington.

You just read:

Eastman Asks California Bar Court to Delay His Disciplinary Proceedings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more