Why is Sacramento’s DA trying to stop criminal cases from going before one judge?

Sacramento District Attorney Thien Ho’s office has decided to freeze out a Superior Court judge from hearing any criminal cases coming from its prosecutors, employing a rule that allows them to reject a judge for being prejudiced against their interests. The office would not say what prompted the move.
