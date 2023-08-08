Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Community Financial Group, Inc. In Spokane, Washington

KALISPELL, Mont., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GBCI) today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Community Financial Group, Inc. (“CFGW”) (OTC: CFGW), the bank holding company for Wheatland Bank, a leading Eastern Washington community bank headquartered in Spokane. The acquisition marks Glacier’s 25th acquisition since 2000 and its 13th announced transaction in the past 10 years. As of June 30, 2023, CFGW had total assets of $754 million, total loans of $475 million and total deposits of $609 million.



The Board of Directors of Glacier and CFGW unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, CFGW shareholder approval, and other customary conditions of closing. The definitive agreement provides that upon closing of the transaction, CFGW shareholders are to receive 1.0931 shares of Glacier stock for each CFGW share (subject to adjustment under certain circumstances). Based on the closing price of $33.97 for Glacier shares on August 7, 2023, the transaction would result in an aggregate value of $80.6 million (inclusive of the value to CFGW stock option holders) and per share value of $37.13 per CFGW share. Upon closing of the transaction, which is anticipated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2023, a new bank division, Wheatland Bank, will be formed. The existing North Cascades Bank division will be combined with this division, which will be led by Susan Horton, President and CEO of Wheatland Bank.

"We are excited and proud to welcome Wheatland to the Glacier family of banks,” said Randy Chesler, Glacier's President and CEO. “Wheatland’s footprint complements our current presence in Eastern Washington, a market which has been experiencing tremendous growth. We have truly admired the impact this franchise has had on its community, and are focused on maintaining and growing the relationships it has developed with its customers.” Chesler also noted that “This acquisition continues our history of consistently adding high quality community banks to our proven banking model. We look forward to the value this new division will create for our communities and shareholders under Susan’s experience and successful leadership.”

Susan Horton, President and CEO of CFGW, commented, “Glacier is truly the partner we have always dreamed of and we couldn’t be more excited to join the Glacier family of banks. We will have the strength and depth of resources of a $28 billion asset bank, expand our local Wheatland footprint and immediately double in size after integrating the North Cascades Bank division, to become a Top 5 eastern Washington bank. This partnership will cement Wheatland Bank’s legacy, strengthen our position in the marketplace and create more opportunity for all stakeholders.”

Glacier was advised in the transaction by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company as financial advisor and Miller Nash LLP as legal counsel. CFGW was advised by Piper Sandler Cos. as financial advisor and Otteson Shapiro LLP as legal counsel.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

