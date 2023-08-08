Following Manchin Efforts, Commerce Takes Action to Protect Domestic Hardwood Plywood Producers

August 08, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s (Commerce) recent circumvention findings to protect domestic hardwood plywood producers from unfair Chinese import practices. The findings concluded that these imports illegally circumvented U.S. antidumping and countervailing (AD/CVD) orders by using components primarily manufactured in China to complete the products in Vietnam. In March, Senator Manchin urged Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to take action against these unlawful practices, and this resulting determination will protect domestic manufacturers, including those in West Virginia.

“The hardwood plywood industry employs thousands of men and women across the United States, and it is especially important to West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “While Commerce issued AD/CVD orders and duties on all Chinese exporters of hardwood plywood in 2018, these producers found unlawful ways to evade the duties, including through finishing the assembly process in Vietnam. I’m pleased Commerce has investigated and took decisive action against these unfair and unacceptable trade practices – the decision is great news for our domestic hardwood plywood manufacturers in West Virginia and across our nation.”

To read the full decision by Commerce, please click here.