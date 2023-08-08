Manchin Announces $898K for Three West Virginia Research Initiatives

August 08, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $898,443 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three West Virginia research initiatives. The funding will support two projects at West Virginia University (WVU), including research on nitrogen emissions in forest environments and computational imagery in space, as well as a project to expand access to STEM research awards for four-year colleges and universities across the state through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking projects that provide West Virginia students and educators with unique research opportunities. I’m pleased these three initiatives are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of environmental science and computational imagery, as well as break down barriers to future research opportunities for our higher education institutions. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below: