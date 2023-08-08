Update No. 3: VSP BCI Troop A West - St. Albans / Incident at correctional facility – second-degree murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A2007353

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Angela Baker

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Second-degree murder

VICTIM: Jeffrey Hall

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: No fixed address

ACCUSED: Mbyayenge Mafuta

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police has received the final autopsy report from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington regarding the March 10, 2023, death of Jeffrey Hall. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was complications of blunt force trauma of the head, and the manner of death was a homicide.

In consultation with the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, the Vermont State Police on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 8, 2023, cited Mbyayenge Mafuta on a charge of second-degree murder. Mafuta, 22, who remains incarcerated without bail, was ordered to appear for arraignment on the murder charge at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

No further information is available at this time. A supplemental affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the arraignment prior to the hearing.

***Update No. 2, 12:20 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023***

On Friday morning, March 10, 2023, the victim in this incident, 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Hall had remained hospitalized since he was injured in December.

An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of Hall's death. Following the completion of autopsy, the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office will determine whether to file amended charges against the suspect.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

***Update No. 1, 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023***

Following conclusion of the Vermont State Police investigation into this incident, the case was reviewed by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office. As a result of that review, the state's attorney requested that VSP issue a citation to Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington on a charge of attempted murder.

Mafuta, who remains in custody on unrelated charges at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, received the citation Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2023. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14 in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mafuta's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an incident involving two inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans that left one of the individuals with life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Corrections notified state police on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, that at about 2 p.m., an altercation was believed to have occurred in a cell occupied by Jeffrey Hall, 55, and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington. Hall, who has no fixed address, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Mafuta was uninjured.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation. Following completion of the Vermont State Police investigation, the case will be forwarded for review by the Franklin County State's Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file any criminal charges.

As of Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, Hall remains in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

No further details are available at this time. The Vermont State Police will send updates as the case proceeds.

- 30 -