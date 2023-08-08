Scholarship for Online Cannabis Education Programs at the University of Nevada, Reno
Curaleaf and Green Flower Collaborating with University to Expand Local Cannabis Education Access with this Scholarship OpportunityRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Flower and University of Nevada, Reno, one of the top schools in the United States, will offer a scholarship opportunity to local students for industry-leading online cannabis education certificate programs, with the support of Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis.
“We are thrilled that Curaleaf and University of Nevada, Reno are working together with us to offer online cannabis education programs to support the training and development of potential future employees in such an impactful way,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “The knowledge and skills students gain through these programs positively impacts their careers in the months and years ahead.”
With the support of Curaleaf, Green Flower is offering one scholarship for University of Nevada, Reno’s online cannabis education programs. The recipient of the scholarship can enroll in any one of the four available cannabis programs at the university.
This is a full scholarship, and the student also will have an opportunity to connect with someone at the company who funded their scholarship to talk about their career goals and learn more about opportunities in their area of interest in the cannabis industry.
Applications for scholarships are open now through Aug. 11, 2023, with scholarship awardees being chosen the week of Aug. 14, 2023.
All applicants who do not receive a full scholarship will still be eligible for a $500 partial scholarship toward the cost of their chosen program. All scholarships must be claimed by Aug. 21, 2023.
Interested students can learn more about these scholarships and the application process here.
###
About Green Flower
Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 152 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.
About the University of Nevada, Reno
Nevada’s land-grant university founded in 1874, the University of Nevada, Reno ranks in the top tier of best national universities by U.S. News and World Report and is steadily growing in enrollment, excellence and reputation. The University serves more than 21,000 students. Part of the Nevada System of Higher Education, the University is home to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension and Wolf Pack Athletics. Through a commitment to world-improving research, student success and outreach benefiting the communities and businesses of Nevada, the University has impact across the state and around the world. For more information, visit www.unr.edu.
Adam Summers
Green Flower
+1 708-223-2336
adam.summers@green-flower.com