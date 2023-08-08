Submit Release
Reminder: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board to meet August 10

The Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board will hold its quarterly business meeting in-person on August 10 at 3 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend in-person or online. 

            Who: Secretary’s Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Board

            What: Quarterly meeting

            When: Thursday, August 10 at 3 p.m.

            Where: Green Square Training Room
  

To attend via WebEx, click the link: 

Link: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m8266fa6f34e08783024429164b94499f
Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL
Meeting Number (access code): 243 776 62055
Webinar Password: EJEAB (35322 from phones)

There will be a public comment period starting at 5 p.m.  To comment in-person or online, please fill out the speaker sign-up form by 12 p.m. on August 10: https://forms.office.com/g/fmA2uUVNiN

Members of the Board were selected from across North Carolina and represent the diverse cultures of the state. To view a full list of the Board’s members and additional meeting materials go to: https://deq.nc.gov/outreach-education/environmental-justice/secretarys-environmental-justice-equity-board.

 

