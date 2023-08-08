Xcel Brands to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

Conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), media and consumer products company with over $4 billion in retail sales under its brands and 10,000 hours of livestream programming time, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 10, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community on August 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel’s website at https://xcelbrands.co/pages/events-and-presentations or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vbpvua9j.

Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963 and use the passcode 1869992 and pin 2453. A replay of the webcast will be available on Xcel’s website.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand and the Q Optix brand through its controlling interests in Longaberger Licensing LLC and Q Optix, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customers shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, livestreaming and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design. www.xcelbrands.com

