New Book, Striving for Justice: A Black Sheriff in the Deep South (Frederick Douglass Books/Aug 22)
I saw the impressive work Nat Glover did as an inspiring leader in his community, and his moving and important book is a powerful testament to one man’s commitment to justice.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Striving for Justice: A Black Sheriff in the Deep South is the story of Nat Glover, a Black man born into the segregated and profoundly underprivileged environment of Florida’s deep south in 1943, who transcended his oppressive circumstances to become the first Black sheriff in Jacksonville and the state of Florida in over 100 years, one of the nation’s most innovative and highly regarded law enforcement officials, and a champion of education, equal opportunity, and racial harmony.
— President Bill Clinton
This compelling and timely memoir recounts Glover’s history-making years in police reformation, his term as President of Florida’s oldest HBCU, Edward Waters University, his successful efforts to reach across racial, economic, and political divides, and what he believes will move this country forward toward hope and healing just as he once rose... against all odds.
A testament to the power of perseverance and the urgency of advocating for sustainable, systemic change, Striving for Justice will be published on August 22, 2023, in commemoration of Ax Handle Saturday, the notorious and bloody day in August 1960 when an ax-wielding mob of white supremacists attacked young Black protestors staging a non-violent sit-in at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Jacksonville. 17-year-old Glover’s near-fatal encounter with that angry mob inspired his lifelong commitment to fight for justice.
