Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender: Lawyer Anita Faßbender Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Achieving Her Specialist Title In Medical Law

Wettenberg, Germany – Anita Faßbender, lawyer and owner of Faßbender Rechtsanwälte, is celebrating the 15th anniversary of her specialist title in medical law and the 10th anniversary of her specialist title in labour law.

With many years of experience and successful negotiation, Anita Faßbender of Kanzlei Faßbender is proud of the years she has devoted to helping patients who have suffered the consequences of medical error and employees who have been mistreated by their employers, such as receiving wrongful dismissal.

Anita Faßbender of Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender said, “Your case deserves an individual and quick solution! Medical law is about your health and compensation for the suffering you have suffered. We cannot restore your health, but with us, you get the necessary legal and human support in a situation that is extremely stressful for you and your family, for example, after a medical error, as well as in employment law.”

Medical Law

For more than 20 years, Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender and her knowledgeable team have exclusively represented patients in medical liability law, which has attained a plethora of positive testimonials from clients, and in the out-of-court and judicial successes.

The law firm is distinguished by its specialism in medical law, as well as accuracy in processing the facts, having an open ear for the concerns of its clients and persistent negotiation to achieve the best results for every case.

In addition to medical liability law, Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender can assist clients in all issues related to treatment error, whether they are of a social, insurance or labour law nature and compensation for pain, suffering and damages.

Anita Faßbender said, “If a patient suffers damage as a result of a breach of the medical duty of care – be it due to treatment errors, incorrect information, documentation errors or other breaches of duty – there is a claim for damages or compensation for pain and suffering. The Patient Rights Act alone often does not help; medical understanding must be added to exhaust all legal possibilities.”

Employment Law

Firmly representing only employees, Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender has many years of experience in labour law and has represented clients in a variety of cases, such as:

Termination – In the event of termination, Anita Faßbender will act quickly to ensure short deadlines aren’t missed.

– In the event of termination, Anita Faßbender will act quickly to ensure short deadlines aren’t missed. Termination Agreements – A termination agreement offers opportunities but also risks. Anita Faßbender can help achieve the best possible result for her clients.

– A termination agreement offers opportunities but also risks. Anita Faßbender can help achieve the best possible result for her clients. Warnings – Not every rebuke, criticism, complaint or warning constitutes a warning in the legal sense; however, a formal warning endangers an employment relationship.

– Not every rebuke, criticism, complaint or warning constitutes a warning in the legal sense; however, a formal warning endangers an employment relationship. Certificate of Employment – The job reference can have a decisive influence on your future career; the professionals at Faßbender Rechtsanwälte have the expertise to help.

– The job reference can have a decisive influence on your future career; the professionals at Faßbender Rechtsanwälte have the expertise to help. Other Labour Law Issues – Whether discrimination in the application, entitlement to the minimum wage or disputed clauses in the employment contract, Anita Faßbender can advise on the best action to take in labour law disputes.

Anita Faßbender also has many years of professional experience in an insurance company’s personal injury settlement department, which often proves to be very helpful when enforcing clients’ justified claims in medical and labour law.

More information

To find out more about Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender and her celebration of the 15th anniversary of her specialist title in medical law and the 10th anniversary title in labour law, please visit the website at https://fassbender-rechtsanwaelte.de/.

About Rechtsanwältin Anita Faßbender

In the law firm of Faßbender Rechtsanwälte, a whole team of long-standing specialists fights for your rights out of conviction:

We only represent employees in labor law and only patients in medical law.

