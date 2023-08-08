Governor Katie Hobbs Schedules Meeting with Arizona Utility Companies on Heat Wave Action Plans

Announces $50,000 To Cooling Centers during Historic Heat Wave

Phoenix, AZ — After her letter asking utility companies for their action plans responding to a historic heat wave, Governor Katie Hobbs has scheduled a roundtable meeting with utility company leadership for August 18. During the meeting, Hobbs will highlight her administration’s efforts to protect Arizonans during the historic heat wave and discuss actions utilities can take to address future challenges.

Governor Hobbs also announced that her administration would provide $50,000 to Valley Interfaith Network for staffing, water, and expanded cooling center service throughout Arizona.

“Extreme heat can be devastating when not properly addressed,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “That’s why I’m taking action to provide relief through additional resources and collaborating with utilities, local organizations, cities, and county officials. Together, we will keep Arizonans safe through this historic heat wave and ensure our state is prepared for future emergencies."

The Arizona Department of Health Services has a list of cooling centers throughout the state and this funding will allow Valley Interfaith Network to continue to provide pet friendly heat relief centers as well.

Governor Hobbs is taking action to protect Arizonans from the heat, including stepping up heat-related workplace inspections, signing a Voluntary Protection Program protecting 12,000 TSMC workers, and ensuring housing stability through LIHEAP, LIHWAP, and ERAP, and a $210 million investment in affordable housing and fighting homelessness.