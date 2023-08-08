Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles is Seeking Student Applicants for her S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council

MARYLAND, August 8 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles is launching the second cohort of her S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council and is looking for a new group of students to apply. Applicants must live in Montgomery County and be in grades 7-12 and older than 13 to be eligible. Applicants must commit to meeting in person and virtually once every two weeks at 5:30 p.m. on Monday from September—December. The sessions will focus on Councilmember Sayles’ S.M.A.R.T. agenda to strengthen 21st-century education, make a living more affordable, advance local food production, revitalize the economy and tackle climate change.

“I am pleased that interest has grown to continue the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council, which exposes more youth to my S.M.A.R.T. agenda and the process of policymaking at the Montgomery County Council. The perspectives reflected in our Youth Advisory Council represent the ethnic and geographic diversity of the student population in our County.”

“So much thought goes into the important decisions that shape the livelihoods of our residents, and more than half of our budget supports MCPS. Young people have always been vocal advocates for change throughout history. I aim to inspire future generations to turn their frustrations and ideas into solving tomorrow's problems by getting involved in their local government, thinking critically about today’s challenges, and, most importantly, working with their peers to develop solutions to our County’s challenges,” said Councilmember Sayles.

The first cohort of the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council finished in the spring of 2023. The 16 students participated in eight meetings, with guest speakers from Montgomery County Public Schools, the Department of Housing and Community Affairs, WorkSource Montgomery, the Office of Legislative Oversight, the Office of Agricultural Services and a special appearance from County Executive Marc Elrich. They concluded with a closing ceremony on June 12, where students pitched policy recommendations to a panel of esteemed judges.

“Meeting with Councilmember Sayles and other student leaders was particularly eye-opening. By focusing on each part of the S.M.A.R.T. agenda, I was able to hear from students about social justice issues within their schools that I would have never previously known about. Moreover, being able to see the final projects come together truly emphasized the power students hold to create change,” said Nico D’Orazio, a rising senior at Wootton High School.

For the next cohort of the S.M.A.R.T. Youth Advisory Council, eligible students can apply through August 28 on Councilmember Sayles’ webpage or by following this link: bit.ly/YouthAdvisoryCouncil2023. Students who are accepted will be eligible for SSL hours. Those who have questions or want to learn more about this opportunity can contact Councilmember Sayles and her team at councilmember.sayles@montgomerycountymd.gov.

“My office started this initiative to increase youth civic engagement, encourage public service and inspire young people to give back to their community, and I am so proud of the legacy of the young public servants we are shaping in our County,” said Councilmember Sayles.

