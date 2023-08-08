Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Updated Acting Governor Travel Advisory

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., has been traveling out of state from Sunday, July 30 and will return Tuesday, August 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke has been serving as acting Governor and had planned to travel out of state this week, necessitating service by other members of Governor Green’s cabinet as acting Governor.

To be available to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Dora, Lieutenant Governor Luke will no longer be traveling out of state the week of August 8, and as such will perform the duties of acting Governor through Tuesday, August 15, until Governor Green returns to the state in the afternoon.

The acting Governor schedule has been updated since the July 28 news release:

  • July 30 through August 15 – Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke

Governor Green will be back in the state on August 15.

