Book Release: “Living the Abundant Life: Adjusting Your Mindset and Finances to Live the Life You’ve Always Desired”
Abundant Life Financial, a financial planning firm located in Raleigh, NC, is excited to announce the release of its founder Scott Ferguson's new book.
I wrote this book to help people get out of the rat race and onto a path that leads to more joy and less worry.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundant Life Financial, a financial planning firm located in Raleigh, North Carolina, is excited to announce the release of its founder Scott Ferguson's new book, “Living the Abundant Life: Adjusting Your Mindset and Finances to Live the Life You’ve Always Desired.”
As a seasoned financial advisor with nearly a decade of experience in the industry, Scott Ferguson has earned multiple designations, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, Chartered Financial Consultant®, Certified Kingdom Advisor®, Accredited Investment Fiduciary®, and JD/MBA. His knowledge in financial planning, retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, and more has helped numerous clients pursue their financial goals.
“Living the Abundant Life” offers readers a practical guide to adjusting their mindset and finances to live the life they've always desired. In this book, Scott shares his insights and strategies for working toward financial freedom and living an abundant life. Founded in a biblical lens, Scott walks through guiding principles, life stories, and insightful opinions on how you might live in abundance. In the journey, you’ll discover that you don’t have to be rich to live a rich life.
Written in a style that is easy to understand, the book includes real-life examples and biblical stories to illustrate key concepts and provides practical tips and tools that readers can apply immediately.
"I wrote this book to help people get out of the rat race and onto a path that leads to more joy and less worry," said Scott Ferguson. "I want to help people live a life they’re excited about and one that is lived with purpose. We believe the greatest things in life aren’t things, and we want to help folks align their finances to what is most important in their lives."
Living the Abundant Life is now available for purchase on Amazon and through Abundant Life Financial’s website. For more information about Scott Ferguson and Abundant Life Financial, visit www.AbundantLifeFinancial.com.
About Abundant Life Financial: Abundant Life Financial is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm offers a range of services, including financial planning, retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, and more. Founder and Wealth Advisor Scott Ferguson has helped numerous clients pursue their financial goals and live the life they've always desired.
