GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2023

  • Second Quarter Fully Diluted EPS was $0.58 versus $0.62 for First Quarter 2023
  • Operating margin of 27.9%
  • Ending AUM of $30.7 billion; average AUM of $30.2 billion

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended
 		         
    June 30,
2023
 		  March 31,
2023
 		  $ Change   % Change  
U.S. GAAP                          
Revenue   $ 59,171     $ 59,906     $ (735 )   -1.2 %  
Expenses   $ 42,679     $ 43,508     $ (829 )   -1.9 %  
Operating income   $ 16,492     $ 16,398     $ 94     0.6 %  
Non-operating income (loss)   $ 3,281     $ 1,924     $ 1,357     70.5 %  
Net income   $ 14,613     $ 15,897     $ (1,284 )   -8.1 %  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ (0.04 )   -6.5 %  
Operating margin     27.9%       27.4%     N/A   50 bps  
               
               

Revenue

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Investment advisory and incentive fees                  
Fund revenues   $ 37,480   $ 37,467   $ 13     0.0 %  
Institutional and Private Wealth Management   $ 15,222   $ 15,337   $ (115 )   -0.7 %  
SICAV   $ 1,704   $ 2,191   $ (487 )   -22.2 %  
Total   $ 54,406   $ 54,995   $ (589 )   -1.1 %  
Distribution fees and other income   $ 4,765   $ 4,911   $ (146 )   -3.0 %  
Total revenue   $ 59,171   $ 59,906   $ (735 )   -1.2 %  
                   
                   
  • The decrease in total investment advisory and incentive fees from the first quarter 2023 was primarily due to lower average equity assets under management across all three types of investment vehicles.

Expenses

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Compensation   $ 28,056   $ 29,186   $ (1,130 )   -3.9 %  
Management fee   $ 2,197   $ 2,036   $ 161     7.9 %  
Distribution costs   $ 6,369   $ 6,473   $ (104 )   -1.6 %  
Other operating expenses   $ 6,057   $ 5,813   $ 244     4.2 %  
Total expenses   $ 42,679   $ 43,508   $ (829 )   -1.9 %  
                   
                   
  • Compensation decreased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower stock compensation of $0.8 million and lower variable compensation of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher salaries of $0.1 million;
  • Management fee increased from the first quarter of 2023 by $0.2 million, as pre-management fee income increased by $1.6 million;
  • Distribution costs decreased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower average assets under management in open-end funds; and
  • Other operating expenses increased from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher meeting expenses of $0.3 million.

Operating Margin

Operating margin was 27.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 27.4% for the first quarter of 2023. Operating margin represents the ratio of operating income to revenue.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands)   Three Months Ended          
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   $ Change   % Change  
Gain / (loss) from investments, net   $ 1,616     $ 561     $ 1,055   188.1 %  
Interest and dividend income   $ 1,958     $ 1,661     $ 297   17.9 %  
Interest expense   $ (293 )   $ (298 )   $ 5   -1.7 %  
Total non-operating income / (loss)   $ 3,281     $ 1,924     $ 1,357   70.5 %  
                   
                   

Income Taxes

A reconciliation of the company’s statutory federal income tax rate and the effective income tax rate is summarized in the following table:

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		  
U.S. statutory tax rate   21.0 %   21.0 %  
State income tax, net of federal benefit   2.7     2.1    
Other   2.4     (9.9 )  
Effective income tax rate   26.1 %   13.2 %  
           
           

Assets Under Management

(In millions)   As of      
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   % Change  
               
Mutual Funds   $ 8,271   $ 8,288   -0.2 %  
Closed-end Funds     7,195     7,155   0.6 %  
Institutional & PWM (a) (b)     11,035     10,764   2.5 %  
SICAV (c)     590     824   -28.4 %  
Total Equities     27,091     27,031   0.2 %  
               
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund     3,596     3,609   -0.4 %  
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income     32     32   0.0 %  
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income     3,628     3,641   -0.4 %  
Total Assets Under Management   $ 30,719   $ 30,672   0.2 %  
               
(a) Includes $441 and $460 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.  
(b) Includes $230 and $224 of 100% U.S. Treasury Fund AUM at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.      
(c) Includes $579 and $812 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
               
               

Assets under management at June 30, 2023 were $30.7 billion, unchanged from $30.7 billion at March 31, 2023. Market appreciation of $966 million was offset by net outflows of $787 million and distributions of $132 million.

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds at June 30, 2023 were $8.3 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $255 million;
  • Market appreciation was $242 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, were $4 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds at June 30, 2023 were $7.2 billion, unchanged from March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $23 million;
  • Market appreciation was $191 million; and
  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, were $128 million.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM at June 30, 2023 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 2.5% from the $10.8 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $231 million; and
  • Market appreciation was $502 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in SICAV at June 30, 2023 were $0.6 billion, a decrease of 28.4% from the $0.8 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $221 million; and
  • Market depreciation was $13 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund at June 30, 2023 were $3.6 billion, unchanged from the $3.6 billion at March 31, 2023. The details of the quarterly change were as follows:

  • Net outflows were $57 million; and
  • Market appreciation was $44 million.

Balance Sheet Information        

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $193.6 million, compared with $169.5 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, stockholders’ equity was $161.4 million, compared with $139.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Return to Shareholders

During the second quarter, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and purchased 85,834 shares for $1.6 million at an average price of $18.98 per share. From July 1, 2023, to August 8, 2023, the Company has purchased 54,255 shares at an average price of $19.86 per share.

On August 8, 2023, GAMI’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on September 26, 2023, to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 12, 2023.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and U.S. Treasury Money Market Fixed Income.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit www.gabelli.com

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)                    
(in thousands, except per share data)                        
    Three Months Ended   % Change From    
    June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2023		   June 30,
2022		    
Revenue:                        
Investment advisory and incentive fees   $ 54,406     $ 54,995     $ 60,248              
Distribution fees and other income     4,765       4,911       5,355              
Total revenue     59,171       59,906       65,603     -1.2 %   -9.8 %    
Expenses:                        
Compensation     28,056       29,186       24,215              
Management fee     2,197       2,036       365              
Distribution costs     6,369       6,473       6,672              
Other operating expenses     6,057       5,813       6,086              
Total expenses     42,679       43,508       37,338     -1.9 %   14.3 %    
Operating income     16,492       16,398       28,265     0.6 %   -41.7 %    
Non-operating income (loss):                        
Gain / (loss) from investments, net     1,616       561       (4,383 )            
Interest and dividend income     1,958       1,661       416              
Interest expense     (293 )     (298 )     (771 )            
Total non-operating income / (loss)     3,281       1,924       (4,738 )   70.5 %   -169.2 %    
Income before provision for income taxes     19,773       18,322       23,527     7.9 %   -16.0 %    
Provision for income taxes     5,160       2,425       6,241              
Net income   $ 14,613     $ 15,897     $ 17,286     -8.1 %   -15.5 %    
                         
Earnings per share attributable to common                        
stockholders:                        
Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.66     -7.5 %   -13.1 %    
Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.62     $ 0.66     -7.5 %   -12.2 %    
                         
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     25,358       25,529       26,063              
Diluted     25,358       25,529       26,323              
                         
                         


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)          
(in thousands, except per share data)                
         
    June 30,   December 31,   June 30,    
      2023     2022     2022    
Assets                
Cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills   $ 149,153   $ 66,381   $ 133,890    
Investments in securities     21,476     84,742     25,465    
Seed capital investments     22,995     18,347     17,907    
Receivable from brokers     2,078     1,932     3,653    
Other receivables     20,155     25,839     22,614    
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable     13,650     16,701     9,813    
Other assets     11,538     9,879     11,481    
Total assets   $ 241,045   $ 223,821   $ 224,823    
                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Payable for investments purchased   $ -   $ 2,980   $ -    
Income taxes payable     -     -     282    
Compensation payable     36,147     33,919     26,147    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     43,473     47,868     44,613    
Sub-total     79,620     84,767     71,042    
Subordinated Notes (due June 15, 2023)     -     -     33,691    
Total liabilities     79,620     84,767     104,733    
                 
Stockholders' equity     161,425     139,054     120,090    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 241,045   $ 223,821   $ 224,823    
                 
Shares outstanding     25,313     25,680     26,395    
                 
                 


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                      
Assets Under Management                        
By investment vehicle
                        
(in millions)                        
      Three Months Ended   % Changed From    
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,    
        2023       2023       2022     2023     2022      
Equities:                        
Mutual Funds                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 8,288     $ 8,140     $ 9,824              
  Inflows     168       242       230              
  Outflows     (423 )     (378 )     (394 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (255 )     (136 )     (164 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     242       288       (1,302 )            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (4 )     (4 )     (4 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     (17 )     148       (1,470 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 8,271     $ 8,288     $ 8,354     -0.2 %   -1.0 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     26.9 %     27.0 %     29.1 %            
Average assets under management   $ 8,165     $ 8,292     $ 9,071     -1.5 %   -10.0 %    
                           
Closed-end Funds                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 7,155     $ 7,046     $ 8,097              
  Inflows     1       24       59              
  Outflows     (24 )     (15 )     (12 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (23 )     9       47              
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     191       233       (981 )            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (128 )     (133 )     (127 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     40       109       (1,061 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 7,195     $ 7,155     $ 7,036     0.6 %   2.3 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     23.4 %     23.3 %     24.5 %            
Average assets under management   $ 7,117     $ 7,211     $ 7,611     -1.3 %   -6.5 %    
                           
Institutional & PWM                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 10,764     $ 10,714     $ 12,674              
  Inflows     66       61       61              
  Outflows     (297 )     (558 )     (297 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (231 )     (497 )     (236 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     502       547       (1,869 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     271       50       (2,105 )            
Assets under management, end of period(a)   $ 11,035     $ 10,764     $ 10,569     2.5 %   4.4 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     35.9 %     35.1 %     36.8 %            
Average assets under management   $ 10,628     $ 11,126     $ 11,702     -4.5 %   -9.2 %    
                           
SICAV                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 824     $ 867     $ 879              
  Inflows     48       124       169              
  Outflows     (269 )     (176 )     (90 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (221 )     (52 )     79              
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     (13 )     9       (72 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     (234 )     (43 )     7              
Assets under management, end of period   $ 590     $ 824     $ 886     -28.4 %   -33.4 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     1.9 %     2.7 %     3.1 %            
Average assets under management   $ 683     $ 857     $ 910     -20.3 %   -24.9 %    
                           
Total Equities                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 27,031     $ 26,767     $ 31,474              
  Inflows     283       451       519              
  Outflows     (1,013 )     (1,127 )     (793 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (730 )     (676 )     (274 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     922       1,077       (4,224 )            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (132 )     (137 )     (131 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     60       264       (4,629 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 27,091     $ 27,031     $ 26,845     0.2 %   0.9 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     88.2 %     88.1 %     93.5 %            
Average assets under management   $ 26,593     $ 27,486     $ 29,294     -3.2 %   -9.2 %    
                           
                           
                           


                           
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries                         
Assets Under Management                         
By investment vehicle - continued                         
(in millions)                         
      Three Months Ended   % Changed From    
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,    
        2023       2023       2022     2023     2022      
Fixed Income:                        
100% U.S. Treasury fund                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 3,609     $ 2,462     $ 1,872              
  Inflows     931       1,845       1,036              
  Outflows     (988 )     (732 )     (1,074 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (57 )     1,113       (38 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     44       34       2              
  Total increase (decrease)     (13 )     1,147       (36 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 3,596     $ 3,609     $ 1,836     -0.4 %   95.9 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     11.7 %     11.8 %     6.4 %            
Average assets under management   $ 3,618     $ 3,245     $ 1,936     11.5 %   86.9 %    
                           
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32              
  Inflows     -       -       -              
  Outflows     -       -       -              
  Net inflows (outflows)     -       -       -              
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     -       -       -              
  Total increase (decrease)     -       -       -              
Assets under management, end of period   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     0.1 %     0.1 %     0.1 %            
Average assets under management   $ 32     $ 32     $ 32     0.0 %   0.0 %    
                           
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 3,641     $ 2,494     $ 1,904              
  Inflows     931       1,845       1,036              
  Outflows     (988 )     (732 )     (1,074 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (57 )     1,113       (38 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     44       34       2              
  Total increase (decrease)     (13 )     1,147       (36 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 3,628     $ 3,641     $ 1,868     -0.4 %   94.2 %    
Percentage of total assets under management     11.8 %     11.9 %     6.5 %            
Average assets under management   $ 3,650     $ 3,277     $ 1,968     11.4 %   85.5 %    
                           
Total AUM                        
Beginning of period assets   $ 30,672     $ 29,261     $ 33,378              
  Inflows     1,214       2,296       1,555              
  Outflows     (2,001 )     (1,859 )     (1,867 )            
  Net inflows (outflows)     (787 )     437       (312 )            
  Market appreciation (depreciation)     966       1,111       (4,222 )            
  Fund distributions, net of reinvestment     (132 )     (137 )     (131 )            
  Total increase (decrease)     47       1,411       (4,665 )            
Assets under management, end of period   $ 30,719     $ 30,672     $ 28,713     0.2 %   7.0 %    
Average assets under management   $ 30,243     $ 30,763     $ 31,262     -1.7 %   -3.3 %    
                           
                           

Contact: Kieran Caterina
Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149

For further information please visit
www.gabelli.com


