Middlesex Water CEO Dennis Doll Honored with NJBIZ Icon Award

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO of the Iselin-based Middlesex Water Company was honored with an NJBIZ 2023 Icon Award during a ceremony held today at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset, New Jersey.







The NJBIZ ICON Awards recognize New Jersey business leaders over the age of 60 for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field. Honorees will also be profiled in a future publication inserted in NJBIZ, New Jersey’s leading business journal.

Mr. Doll’s background includes nearly 40 years of experience in investor-owned water and wastewater utility management. He has served as President and CEO of Middlesex Water Company since 2006 and has led the Company through many industry changes and the largest infrastructure investment and capital improvement effort in the company’s 126-year history. Under his leadership, the Company made several acquisitions and experienced significant organic customer growth, entered into numerous contract operations and completed significant multi-million dollar construction projects supporting water quality, reliability and resiliency. These include such projects as construction of the 4.5-mile, 42″ Western Transmission Main, a new ozone treatment plant at the Company’s largest surface water treatment facility in New Jersey to mitigate disinfection by-products, and completion in 2023 of a major treatment facility to remediate newly-regulated contaminants at the Company’s largest groundwater facility.

In addition, he has an extensive record of industry and community service having served as President of the National Association of Water Companies, Chairman of the Board of The Water Research Foundation, member of the Board and Executive Committee of the American Water Works Association, Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Utilities Association, Board member and Treasurer of Raritan Bay Medical Center and Board member and Treasurer of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Middlesex County, New Jersey.

“I am humbled to be among this distinguished group of iconic business leaders who are catalysts in their respective industries all working to make New Jersey a better place to live and work.” Doll said. “It has been a life-long privilege to champion the important work of the water utility sector all made possible by the dedication, talent and support of our extraordinary employees,” he added.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

