Myriad Genetics and Intermountain Health Participate in ComboMATCH, a National Clinical Trial to Advance Cancer Treatment

ComboMATCH study uses genetic testing to match advanced cancer patients with targeted treatments

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, and Intermountain Precision Genomics, part of the Intermountain Health system, will begin providing oncology test results that allow access to the ComboMATCH trials. ComboMATCH is a coordinated platform of clinical oncology trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. Led by the NCI and the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN), ComboMATCH aims to help identify and show the efficacy of new anti-cancer drug combinations for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor cancers.



ComboMATCH includes a Patient Registration Trial led by ECOG-ACRIN, along with several treatment trials designed and led by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, Children’s Oncology Group, ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group, NRG Oncology, and SWOG Cancer Research Network. These groups are members of the NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN).

In ComboMATCH, researchers in the NCTN groups will seek to improve cancer patient outcomes using new combinations of biomarker targeted therapies beyond the current standard of care. To be selected for the trial, combinations must show evidence they may be more effective than single therapy in treating cancer. Patients with locally advanced or metastatic cancer with eligible genetic testing completed through Intermountain or Myriad may have the opportunity to enroll in the ComboMATCH Patient Registration Trial (EAY191) to receive these types of combination therapies to target genetic mutations in their tumor cells and/or their germline.

“The ComboMATCH clinical trials are critically important for the advancement of precision oncology care, showcasing how genetic insights can help determine more targeted treatment decisions for patients with cancer,” said Michael Lyons, general manager of oncology, Myriad Genetics. “Our strong partnership with Intermountain enables us to continually collaborate and innovate together to provide comprehensive genomic profiling options that can help guide clinical care and improve outcomes for patients.”

In 2021, Myriad and Intermountain announced a collaboration on a comprehensive offering of germline and somatic tumor testing, known as Precise™ Oncology Solutions, leveraging the strengths of Myriad’s MyRisk® germline test and Intermountain’s somatic Theramap assay. Both the Myriad and Intermountain tests are now able to be used to identify patients that may be eligible for enrollment in a treatment study under ComboMATCH.

“Clinical trials like ComboMATCH present a unique opportunity for patients to get treatments, in this case, powerful targeted treatment combinations, that would otherwise not be available,” said Jason Gillman, Intermountain Precision Genomics Health Operations director. “This is especially valuable to the advanced cancer patients that TheraMap was designed to help.”

Visit myriad.com/hcp-precise-oncology-solutions/ or IntermountainHealthcare.org/TheraMap for more information on germline and somatic testing.

To learn more about ComboMATCH, visit https://ecog-acrin.org/combomatch .

For general information about ComboMATCH, visit https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/clinical-trials/nci-supported/combomatch .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com .

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including that patients with locally advanced or metastatic cancer with eligible genetic testing completed through Intermountain or Myriad may have the opportunity to enroll in the ComboMATCH Patient Registration Trial. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

