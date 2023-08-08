Submit Release
AXT, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Third Quarter 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the third quarter of 2023:

  • 4th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1x1 Conference on August 22, 2023
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, IL
  • Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference on Sept. 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN

About AXT, Inc.
AXT is a worldwide materials science company. Tongmei, its primary subsidiary in China, develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT’s Asia headquarters and development team are located in Beijing, China and the company has manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts:

Gary L. Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700

Leslie Green
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060


