Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 1, 2023. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was approximately $1.0 billion, net loss from operations was approximately $50.8 million or $1.50 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $53.9 million and Non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.22 per share. On July 1, 2023, total cash on hand was approximately $106.3 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.4 billion.

The Company currently has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock.

The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

           
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    July 1, 2023     July 1, 2023
        Adjusted   Net         Adjusted   Net
    Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)     Revenue   EBITDA   Income/(Loss)
    (In thousands)     (In thousands)
American Freight   $ 203,427   $ (16,378 )   $ (27,362 )     $ 439,989   $ (23,919 )   $ (121,221 )
Vitamin Shoppe     304,727     35,316       12,388         626,429     70,435       24,280  
Pet Supplies Plus     332,783     27,297       6,929         666,854     56,921       14,688  
Buddy's     13,819     3,723       1,002         28,786     8,229       2,726  
Sylvan     11,709     3,954       306         21,941     7,296       185  
Badcock     172,221     1,537       (30,793 )       359,508     5,843       (57,981 )
Corporate     -     (1,534 )     (13,266 )       -     (4,892 )     (21,790 )
Total   $ 1,038,686   $ 53,915     $ (50,796 )     $ 2,143,507   $ 119,914     $ (159,113 )
                           

Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock
As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Freedom VCM, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”) and Freedom VCM Subco, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), pursuant to which, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub shall merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Proposed Merger”). On July 19, 2023, in connection with the Proposed Merger, the Company issued a notice of redemption for all outstanding shares of the Series A Preferred Stock (the “Redemption”), which is contingent upon the successful completion of the Proposed Merger. The Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed in cash at a redemption price equal to $25.00 per share plus any accrued and unpaid dividends from the last dividend payment date, if any, up to but not including the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). The Redemption Price is expected to be paid on August 18, 2023 or such later date as the parties to the Merger Agreement may agree but in no event later than one business day following the effective time of the Proposed Merger (the “Redemption Date”).

In light of the Proposed Merger, the Company is not scheduling a conference call to discuss its quarterly financial results.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, Sylvan Learning and Wag N Wash. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   July 1, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 106,264     $ 80,783
Current receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(8,204) and $(4,106), respectively     256,003       170,162
Current securitized receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(65,519) and $(57,095), respectively     191,826       292,913
Inventories, net     746,753       736,841
Current assets held for sale     7,633       8,528
Other current assets     28,238       27,272
Total current assets     1,336,717       1,316,499
Property, plant, and equipment, net     238,922       223,718
Non-current receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(1,070) and $(892), respectively     10,808       11,735
Non-current securitized receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $(8,816) and $(7,705), respectively     25,812       39,527
Goodwill     663,481       737,402
Intangible assets, net     111,432       116,799
Tradenames     222,703       222,703
Operating lease right-of-use assets     890,611       890,949
Investment in equity securities     5,977       11,587
Other non-current assets     65,398       59,493
Total assets   $ 3,571,861     $ 3,630,412
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Current installments of long-term obligations, net   $ 13,192     $ 6,935
Current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net     341,144       340,021
Current operating lease liabilities     179,250       179,519
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     407,543       376,895
Other current liabilities     34,827       40,541
Total current liabilities     975,956       943,911
Long-term obligations, excluding current installments     1,526,605       1,374,479
Non-current installments of debt secured by accounts receivable, net     44,423       107,448
Non-current operating lease liabilities     729,870       720,474
Other non-current liabilities     69,576       62,720
Total liabilities     3,346,430       3,209,032
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 35,186,943 and 34,925,733 shares issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     352       349
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized and 4,541,125 issued and outstanding at July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022     45       45
Additional paid-in capital     310,654       311,069
Retained earnings     (85,620 )     109,917
Total equity     225,431       421,380
Total liabilities and equity   $ 3,571,861     $ 3,630,412
         

 

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   July 1, 2023   June 25, 2022   July 1, 2023   June 25, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues:                
Product   $ 916,112     $ 952,009     $ 1,892,920     $ 1,931,173  
Service and other     115,501       135,648       236,069       283,929  
Rental     7,073       7,341       14,518       15,365  
Total revenues     1,038,686       1,094,998       2,143,507       2,230,467  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue:                
Product     621,482       600,780       1,278,386       1,217,364  
Service and other     8,634       8,732       18,213       17,395  
Rental     2,507       2,741       5,133       5,603  
Total cost of revenue     632,623       612,253       1,301,732       1,240,362  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     383,563       405,639       770,804       782,633  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       75,000       -  
Total operating expenses     1,016,186       1,017,892       2,147,536       2,022,995  
Income (loss) from operations     22,500       77,106       (4,029 )     207,472  
Other expense:                
Bargain purchase gain     6       3,581       6       3,514  
Gain on sale-leaseback transactions, net     -       49,854       -       49,854  
Other, net     (3,783 )     12,853       (5,617 )     (9,122 )
Interest expense, net     (83,364 )     (88,839 )     (170,493 )     (181,167 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (64,641 )     54,555       (180,133 )     70,551  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (13,845 )     13,572       (21,020 )     17,250  
Income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.   $ (50,796 )   $ 40,983     $ (159,113 )   $ 53,301  
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic   $ (1.50 )   $ 0.96     $ (4.66 )   $ 1.22  
Diluted     (1.50 )     0.94       (4.66 )     1.19  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     35,177,146       40,356,299       35,089,660       40,331,855  
Diluted     35,177,146       41,126,605       35,089,660       41,148,668  

 

 
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
         
    Six Months Ended
(In thousands)   July 1, 2023   June 25, 2022
    (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating Activities        
Net income (loss)   $ (159,113 )   $ 53,301  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Provision for credit losses for accounts receivable     45,743       56,840  
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges     44,282       42,236  
Goodwill impairment     75,000       -  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     5,788       12,032  
Securitized financing costs     48,630       59,618  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,829       10,853  
Change in fair value of investment     5,611       10,855  
Gain on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned stores     (42 )     (55,883 )
Other non-cash items     262       (2,182 )
Changes in other assets and liabilities     (30,905 )     (238,903 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     38,085       (51,233 )
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment     (28,760 )     (21,809 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment     3,379       240,558  
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees     (3,682 )     1,000  
Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired     -       (3,754 )
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (29,063 )     215,995  
Financing Activities        
Dividends paid     (49,806 )     (54,665 )
Issuance of long-term debt and other obligations     538,000       88,500  
Repayment of long-term debt and other obligations     (389,389 )     (358,172 )
Proceeds from secured debt obligations     133,398       130,556  
Repayment of secured debt obligations     (192,030 )     (166,653 )
Principal payments of finance lease obligations     (3,180 )     (1,383 )
Payment for debt issue costs     (17,393 )     (431 )
Cash paid for exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation, net     (3,240 )     (190 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     16,360       (362,438 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash     25,382       (197,676 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     81,250       292,714  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 106,632     $ 95,038  
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure        
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   $ 4,048     $ 17,842  
Cash paid for interest     67,075       42,013  
Cash paid for interest on secured debt     43,414       48,506  
Accrued capital expenditures     2,461       2,751  
Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities     14,147       -  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, the Badcock segment’s in-house financing operations, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 25.8%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Below is the reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended July 1, 2023.

                                   
    For the Three Months Ended July 1, 2023
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies
Plus 		   American
Freight		   Vitamin
Shoppe		   Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss)   $ 1,002   $ 6,929     $ (27,362 )   $ 12,388   $ 306   $ (30,793 )   $ (13,266 )   $ (50,796 )
Add back:                                  
Interest expense     1,550     8,879       14,672       11,960     1,317     44,207       779       83,364  
Income tax expense (benefit)     348     1,781       (9,200 )     4,303     200     (10,555 )     (722 )     (13,845 )
Depreciation and amortization charges     823     6,746       3,940       6,665     2,015     1,057       19       21,265  
Total Adjustments     2,721     17,406       9,412       22,928     3,532     34,709       76       90,784  
EBITDA     3,723     24,335       (17,950 )     35,316     3,838     3,916       (13,190 )     39,988  
Adjustments to EBITDA                                  
Executive severance and related costs     -     -       (24 )     -     -     48       -       24  
Litigation costs and settlements     -     -       1,211       -     3     -       -       1,214  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     -     2,536       12       -     113     -       110       2,771  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -       -       -     -     -       -       -  
Store closures     -     -       99       -     -     -       -       99  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     -     -       -       -     -     (26,286 )     -       (26,286 )
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses     -     -       -       -     -     26,344       -       26,344  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -       -       -     -     (2,485 )     -       (2,485 )
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment     -     -       274       -     -     -       -       274  
Goodwill impairment     -     -       -       -     -     -       -       -  
Integration costs     -     319       -       -     -     -       12       331  
Divestiture costs     -     -       -       -     -     -       -       -  
Acquisition costs     -     107       -       -     -     -       7,753       7,860  
Loss on investment in equity securities     -     -       -       -     -     -       3,781       3,781  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -       -       -     -     -       -       -  
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     -     2,962       1,572       -     116     (2,379 )     11,656       13,927  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 3,723   $ 27,297     $ (16,378 )   $ 35,316   $ 3,954   $ 1,537     $ (1,534 )   $ 53,915  
                                   


                                 
    For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023
($ In thousands)   Buddy's   Pet Supplies
Plus		   American
Freight		   Vitamin
Shoppe		   Sylvan   Badcock   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss)   $ 2,726   $ 14,688     $ (121,221 )   $ 24,280   $ 185   $ (57,981 )   $ (21,790 )   $ (159,113 )
Add back:                                
Interest expense     2,966     17,165       28,264       23,132     2,548     95,581       837       170,493  
Income tax expense (benefit)     947     5,102       (15,563 )     8,433     241     (19,998 )     (182 )     (21,020 )
Depreciation and amortization charges     1,590     14,450       7,204       13,359     4,122     2,134       30       42,889  
Total Adjustments     5,503     36,717       19,905       44,924     6,911     77,717       685       192,362  
EBITDA     8,229     51,405       (101,316 )     69,204     7,096     19,736       (21,105 )     33,249  
Adjustments to EBITDA                                
Executive severance and related costs     -     (6 )     366       1,185     -     48       -       1,593  
Litigation costs and settlements     -     -       1,252       46     10     -       -       1,308  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     -     4,224       (22 )     -     190     -       2,829       7,221  
Corporate compliance costs     -     -       -       -     -     -       (4 )     (4 )
Store closures     -     -       117       -     -     -       -       117  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     -     -       -       -     -     (56,871 )     -       (56,871 )
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses     -     -       -       -     -     48,339       -       48,339  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     -     -       -       -     -     (5,607 )     -       (5,607 )
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment     -     135       684       -     -     -       -       819  
Goodwill impairment     -     -       75,000       -     -     -       -       75,000  
Integration costs     -     956       -       -     -     -       24       980  
Divestiture costs     -     -       -       -     -     198       -       198  
Acquisition costs     -     207       -       -     -     -       7,753       7,961  
Loss on investment in equity securities     -     -       -       -     -     -       5,611       5,611  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -     -       -       -     -     -       -       -  
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     -     5,516       77,397       1,231     200     (13,893 )     16,213       86,665  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 8,229   $ 56,921     $ (23,919 )   $ 70,435   $ 7,296   $ 5,843     $ (4,892 )   $ 119,914  
                                 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below is the reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three months and six months ended July 1, 2023.

         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
($ In thousands except share count and per share data)   July 1, 2023   July 1, 2023
                 
Net income (loss) / Net income (loss) per diluted share   $ (50,796 )     (1.44 )   $ (159,113 )     (4.53 )
Less: Preferred dividend declared     (2,129 )     (0.06 )     (4,257 )     (0.12 )
Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder     (52,925 )     (1.50 )     (163,370 )     (4.66 )
Add back:                
Executive severance and related costs     24       -       1,593       0.05  
Litigation costs and settlements     1,214       0.03       1,308       0.04  
Stock-based and long term executive compensation     2,771       0.08       7,221       0.21  
Corporate compliance costs     -       -       (4 )     -  
Store closures     99       -       117       -  
Securitized accounts receivable interest income     (26,286 )     (0.75 )     (56,871 )     (1.62 )
Securitized accounts receivable allowance for credit losses     26,344       0.75       48,339       1.38  
W.S. Badcock financing operations     (2,485 )     (0.07 )     (5,607 )     (0.16 )
Right-of-use asset and long-term asset impairment     274       0.01       819       0.02  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       75,000       2.14  
Integration costs     331       0.01       980       0.03  
Divestiture costs     -       -       198       0.01  
Acquisition costs     7,860       0.22       7,961       0.23  
Loss on investment in equity securities     3,781       0.11       5,611       0.16  
Acquisition bargain purchase gain     -       -       -       -  
Adjustments to EBITDA     13,927       0.39       8,664       0.25  
Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs     2,958       0.08       (29,456 )     (0.84 )
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles     4,297       0.12       88,144       2.51  
Securitized receivables interest expense     40,019       1.14       -       -  
Tax impact     (15,778 )     (0.45 )     159,805       4.57  
Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income     -       -       (3,566 )     (0.09 )
Total Adjustments to Net income (loss)     45,423       1.28       159,805       4.57  
Non-GAAP Net Income / Non-GAAP diluted EPS   $ (7,502 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (3,566 )   $ (0.09 )
Basic weighted average shares         35,177,146           35,089,660  
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding         35,177,146           35,089,660  
                 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the proposed redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock and the Proposed Merger. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or matters pertaining to the Proposed Merger will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance, achievements or other matters expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance, achievements or other matters may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Andrew F. Kaminsky
EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
Franchise Group, Inc.
akaminsky@franchisegrp.com
(914) 939-5161


