Lowcountry Regional Water System, SC, Reduces Paper, Centralizes Processes with Cartegraph Asset Management
Hindered by outdated systems and disjointed record-keeping, Lowcountry Regional Water System finds a solution with OpenGov.SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with the challenges of manual, time-consuming processes and non-centralized record keeping, Lowcountry Regional Water System sought an efficient solution to modernize its operations. Recognizing the need for a holistic approach, it chose OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for water districts.
The Lowcountry Regional Water System has struggled with outdated methods for its asset management, including paper and Excel-based processes, which limit information-sharing between the office and the field. Eager for a software suite with centralized record-keeping and seamless asset management, it found the solution in Cartegraph Asset Management, celebrated for its focus on addressing local government-specific needs.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Lowcountry Regional Water System is setting its sights on transformative enhancements across its operations. The integration promises to streamline record-keeping and asset management, including the advanced ability for field technicians to update new assets through a mobile application. Additionally, the feature-rich platform will empower the team to proficiently track labor, material costs, and inventory usage, optimizing resources and efficiency.
The Lowcountry Regional Water System joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
