Indu Arora, Internationally renown, Indian born Yoga Teacher and Ayurveda Master visits Encinitas

Indu Arora

Soul of Yoga, a pilar of the San Diego Yoga community for two decades, is welcoming Master Teacher Indu Arora for a 50 hour workshop on Ayurveda and Yoga.

We often say Yoga teaches us to listen to our bodies. Ayurveda helps us to offer it some answers.” — Monique Lonner

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul of Yoga

Indu Arora, Internationally renown, Indian born Yoga Teacher and Ayurveda Master visits to Encinitas to teach us a thing or two. Indu is known for her vast understanding of both Yoga and Ayurveda, which is an ancient and modern healing modality of India.

While considered “Sister Sciences” Ayurveda and Yoga are often not taught in conjunction with each other. Indu likens studying one without the other to seeing out of only one eye - there can be an understanding with just one, but having the full vision provides ultimate clarity.

There are 34 million yoga practitioners and 100,000 registered Yoga Teachers in the United States, and this number has grown 64% in the last 10 years*. However, only a small portion of teachers and practitioners understand Ayurveda. This makes sense as the study of Ayurveda can take thousands of hours on its own. But knowing only one without the other is almost like knowing the lyrics to a song, but not the tune.

Monique Lonner, Director of the Yoga Therapy Training program of Soul of Yoga, says in her experience, “we Western Yogis tend to delve deep into Yoga, but we will benefit greatly from understanding how the two sciences work seamlessly together. We often say Yoga teaches us to listen to our bodies. Ayurveda helps us to offer it some answers.”

The purpose of this course is to offer yoga professionals and practitioners a significant enough dive into Ayurveda that it becomes very useful in an everyday way. 10% of Americans do Yoga, and a majority say they do it to make an improvement in their health. This course will support the Yoga community in using their practice in a more healing manner.

This 50 hour course is offered live and live stream so locals and non-locals can both benefit from attending.

Essential Ayurveda for Yoga Professionals

Live at Soul of Yoga with Indu Arora: August 23-27 10am-6pm PST (also via live stream)

Followed by 7 webinar sessions webinars 12-3pm PST on 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 10/17, 10/24, 11/14, 11/21

All sessions will be recorded as well.

Ms. Arora teaches internationally and is author of several books including

Mudra: The Sacred Secret and Yoga: Ancient Heritage, Tomorrow’s Vision

*Smith, L. (2023, May 31). 41 Yoga Statistics: How Many People Practice Yoga?. TheGoodBody. https://www.thegoodbody.com/yoga-statistics/