DC Court of Appeals Chief chief judge to lead two national court organizations

Williamsburg, Va. -- DC Court of Appeals Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby has been named president of the Conference of Chief Justices (CCJ) and chair of the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) Board of Directors.

Both one-year terms began last week during CCJ’s annual conference and NCSC’s Board of Directors meetings in New York City.

Founded in 1949 and comprised of the top judicial officers of each state, CCJ promotes the interests and effectiveness of state judicial systems by developing policies and educational programs designed to improve court operations. CCJ also acts as the primary representative of the state courts before Congress and federal executive agencies.

“For years, Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby has played a key role in many of our national court initiatives. Her passion for the rule of law and equal access to justice is evident in her work – both on and off the bench,” said Mary C. McQueen, president of the National Center for State Courts. “Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby is a dynamic leader who finds innovative solutions for the challenges facing courts today. It is an honor to have her lead CCJ and the NCSC Board of Directors in the coming year.”

Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby joined the DC Court of Appeals in 2006 and has served as chief judge since 2017. Prior to her tenure at the DC Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Blackburne-Rigsby sat at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for more than 10 years as an associate judge and magistrate judge.

Her contributions to the Conference of Chief Justices include service on the Blueprint for Racial Justice steering committee and co-chair of the CCJ/COSCA Public Engagement, Trust, and Confidence committee.

The National Center for State Courts, headquartered in Williamsburg, Va., is a nonprofit court organization dedicated to improving the administration of justice by providing leadership and service to the state courts. Founded in 1971 by the Conference of Chief Justices and Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, NCSC provides education, training, technology, management, and research services to the nation’s state courts.