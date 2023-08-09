Krystal Announces SMS Partnership with TapOnIt, Transforming Customer Engagement
Launching with buy one get one free Krystal offerATLANTA, GA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC, the iconic quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with TapOnIt, a leading text message marketing and communications vendor. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both companies in revolutionizing customer engagement and driving business growth. To celebrate the SMS launch, Krystal encourages users to text GIMME to 94258 for a buy one get one free Krystal offer*.
TapOnIt, a female-founded and Hispanic-owned text message marketing company based in Iowa, has gained a reputation for providing innovative and effective solutions that enable brands to connect with their audiences. With their proprietary SaaS (software as a service) Text Marketing and Communications Platform, TapOnIt has empowered businesses of all sizes across the country to increase revenue, drive conversions, and foster meaningful interactions with their audience of opt-in subscribers via SMS and MMS.
As Krystal's new SMS/MMS vendor, TapOnIt's powerful platform will enable the restaurant chain to create text marketing campaigns quickly and efficiently. Utilizing TapOnIt's user-friendly Admin Dashboard, Krystal can seamlessly upload images, animated GIFs, or videos, add compelling content, select specific target audiences, schedule campaigns, and gain access to MMS marketing best practices through the Client Resource Center.
"Our partnership with TapOnIt represents a significant milestone in our quest to enhance the way we engage with our valued customers," said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at SPB Hospitality. "With TapOnIt's cutting-edge technology and expertise in text message marketing, we are excited to drive trackable engagement, deliver personalized content, and ultimately strengthen the bond between our brand and our loyal customers."
TapOnIt's unique capabilities go beyond just sending messages. The platform empowers businesses to build a first-party database of customers, facilitating the seamless addition of phone numbers to their text database through multiple user-friendly channels. Additionally, TapOnIt's branded Content Hub allows for a unified browsing experience for recipients, where content is personalized based on past interactions with text campaigns.
"We are honored to partner with Krystal Restaurants LLC, a trailblazing brand in the quick-service restaurant industry," said Katie Castillo-Wilson, TapOnIt Founder and CEO. "Our mission aligns perfectly with Krystal's vision of delivering unparalleled customer experiences. Together, we look forward to leveraging the power of text message marketing to create deeper connections and drive measurable results for Krystal's business."
TapOnIt's platform also equips Krystal with robust tracking and reporting features, enabling the company to gauge the performance of its text message marketing campaigns in real time. Krystal can make informed decisions to refine their marketing strategies and optimize future communications by analyzing key metrics such as click rates, views, and shares. The partnership with TapOnIt represents Krystal's commitment to staying at the forefront of customer engagement and delivering unforgettable experiences to guests.
*By texting GIMME to 94258, you consent to receive recurring autodialed and personalized marketing text message updates from Krystal at the mobile number used when signing up. Consent is not required for purchase. Msg&DataRatesMayApply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel.
About Krystal Restaurants LLC
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, serving fresh and hot hamburgers on their iconic square bun since 1932. With nearly 300 restaurants across 10 states, Krystal continues to innovate while proudly offering a one-of-a-kind taste experience at a great price. Krystal is part of SPB Hospitality Group.
For more information about Krystal Restaurants LLC, visit their website at www.krystal.com.
About TapOnIt
TapOnIt is a leading text message marketing and communications vendor, providing innovative and effective solutions for brands to connect with their audiences.TapOnIt is a female-founded, Hispanic-owned text message marketing company based in Iowa. Their proprietary SaaS (software as a service) Text Marketing and Communications Platform is used across the country by businesses of all sizes to increase revenue, drive conversions, and engage with their audience of subscribers that have opted-in to receive content from them via SMS and MMS. Whether the platform is used for marketing, sales, internal operations, or customer service, TapOnIt’s best-in-class solutions can help businesses reach their goals. The company launched in 2015 and has since sent millions of text messages for thousands of brands. For more information, visit https://taponit.com/.
