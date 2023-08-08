Atlantic American Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results for 2023; Declares Annual Dividend

Submit Release
ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 of $1.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. For the six month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $0.3 million, or nil per diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. The increase in net income for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of a $5.4 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities due to appreciation in market values in addition to more favorable loss experience in the life and health operations, from the comparable period in 2022. The decrease in net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to ancillary costs related to implementation of the new actuarial valuation system, coupled with an increase in administrative costs related to the growth in the group lines of business within the life and health operations.

Operating income (as defined below) decreased $1.2 million in the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from the three month period ended June 30, 2022. For the six month period ended June 30, 2023, operating income decreased $2.2 million from the comparable period in 2022. The decrease in operating income for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2023 was primarily attributable to ancillary costs related to implementation of the new actuarial valuation system, coupled with an increase in administrative costs related to the growth in the group lines of business within the life and health operations, as mentioned above.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Overall we are quite pleased with our second quarter results and excited to report that our subsidiary, Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company, has expanded its footprint into additional states. Furthermore, the Worksite division has enjoyed a steady pace of premium growth and we believe the division is well positioned to have a successful open enrollment season. Although inflationary pressures have impacted claims within our property and casualty operations, we remain profitable and optimistic about the future. Accordingly, the Board of Directors recently approved the Company’s annual dividend of $0.02 per share, which is payable on September 12, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 22, 2023.”

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment gains, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including the Company’s ability to remediate the identified material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:  
J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580 404-266-5505


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2022   2023   2022
Insurance premiums              
Life and health $ 28,180     $ 28,296     $ 57,069     $ 58,034  
Property and casualty   17,880       18,769       35,091       36,112  
Insurance premiums, net   46,060       47,065       92,160       94,146  
               
Net investment income   2,559       2,529       5,100       4,869  
Realized investment gains (losses), net   70       (62 )     70       (72 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net   494       (4,866 )     (1,881 )     (2,673 )
Other income   5       3       8       7  
               
Total revenue   49,188       44,669       95,457       96,277  
               
Insurance benefits and losses incurred              
Life and health   15,817       18,713       33,617       39,404  
Property and casualty   13,548       14,040       26,208       24,518  
Commissions and underwriting expenses   12,848       10,215       25,766       23,051  
Interest expense   807       414       1,557       768  
Other expense   3,951       3,402       7,910       6,855  
               
Total benefits and expenses   46,971       46,784       95,058       94,596  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,217       (2,115 )     399       1,681  
Income tax expense (benefit)   473       (436 )     101       518  
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,744     $ (1,679 )   $ 298     $ 1,163  
               
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic) $ 0.08     $ (0.09 )   $ -     $ 0.05  
Earnings (loss) per common share (diluted) $ 0.08     $ (0.09 )   $ -     $ 0.05  
               
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure              
               
Net income (loss) $ 1,744     $ (1,679 )   $ 298     $ 1,163  
Income tax expense (benefit)   473       (436 )     101       518  
Realized investment (gains) losses, net   (70 )     62       (70 )     72  
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net   (494 )     4,866       1,881       2,673  
               
Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,653     $ 2,813     $ 2,210     $ 4,426  
               
       
  June 30,   December 31,        
Selected Balance Sheet Data 2023   2022        
               
Total cash and investments $ 252,209     $ 257,575          
Insurance subsidiaries   245,520       251,378          
Parent and other   6,689       6,197          
Total assets   372,955       367,064          
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds   209,304       202,651          
Debt   36,738       35,747          
Total shareholders' equity   103,486       102,193          
Book value per common share   4.80       4.74          
Statutory capital and surplus              
Life and health   35,650       36,672          
Property and casualty   51,955       53,023          

