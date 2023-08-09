Steve Kopelman and Harry Martin Partner to Open 'Seismique RollerWave' in Houston
EINPresswire.com/ -- Two business moguls are coming together for a one-of-a-kind joint venture. Steve Kopelman and Harry Martin have partnered to open an interactive venue aptly named Seismique RollerWave in Houston, Texas, with a grand opening scheduled for August 30, 2023. The new space will provide visitors with a unique and memorable experience by merging the artistry and history of roller skating with the educational and immersive environment of a museum.
Seismique RollerWave is an innovative concept turned reality that merges existing frameworks of entrepreneurial success stories. Steve Kopelman is an experienced business executive who has built a successful career with multiple ventures. He is the CEO and Founder of Seismique and also the COO and Principal of Escape The Room. The Seismique Museum is a mind-bending, interactive experience filled with immersive exhibits and stunning displays designed to both entertain and inspire our guests. Visitors can explore over 40,000 square feet of the most creative, inventive and enjoyable art.
Harry Martin is a successful business owner, who combined his love for roller skating with his entrepreneurial spirit to open the first skating venue of its kind in New York City. He is CEO, Founder and Owner of RollerWave. RollerWave NYC, the official flagship location of RollerWave based in Brooklyn, New York --- directly across the street from Barclays Center. The 24,000-square -foot venue features modern amenities and aesthetics, including a 9,000-square-foot skating rink.
